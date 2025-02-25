Meyer Shank Racing Ready to Kick Off 2025 INDYCAR Season in St. Pete

Pataskala, Ohio (24 February 2025) – The anticipation is building as Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) gears up for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season on the streets of St. Petersburg. With a dynamic driver lineup and new-for-2025 technical partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing, MSR is set for a strong season-opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this Sunday (12:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM Channel 218)

Returning to the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda is Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist, who is poised to build on his momentum from his debut INDYCAR season with MSR in 2024. Rosenqvist got off to a fast start in last year’s St. Pete season opener, qualifying second in his first race with MSR. Rosenqvist went on to qualify in the top six, 10 times throughout the season including his sixth career pole position and MSR’s first on the streets of Long Beach. The Swede brought the No. 60 Honda to finish in the top 10 seven times.

This season Rosenqvist will look to build on his previous results and once again take on a team leadership role with MSR’s newest driver, Marcus Armstrong.

Armstrong will make his debut with MSR driving the No. 66 SiriusXM / Root Insurance Honda after competing with Chip Ganassi Racing the last two seasons. Armstrong showcased his potential as a rising star in the series with five top-ten finishes in his debut season in 2023 which saw him run in just the road course rounds. Armstrong scored his first career podium finish last year in Detroit and finished in the top five, five times over the course of his full-season campaign.

Meyer Shank Racing will begin its ninth season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and fifth season running full-time in the series. MSR is coming off of its strongest season to date with the team qualifying in the top six, 16 times in 2024 and scoring its first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position with Rosenqvist.

Meyer Shank Racing will also be heading into the season with a new technical partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing. Both teams have had a handful of tests – both road courses and ovals – working together and are eager to officially start the season off in tandem in St. Petersburg.

The 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, March 2nd starting at 12:00pm ET, with qualifying airing on FOX at 2:30pm ET on Saturday March 1st. Fans can also tune into live INDYCAR Radio coverage on SiriusXM Channel 218 and follow live updates on MSR social platforms.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “I am beyond excited to start the year, it’s been a very long off-season. We feel ready to start things in St. Petersburg and the new partnership with Ganassi has been working out really great. The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda is looking great, I love the new livery. And, this is the time when the talking stops and the flag drops.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I’m very happy to be heading to the first race of the year. I enjoy racing on street courses and St. Petersburg especially. Even though it’s my first race with the MSR crew, I feel comfortable and ready to start the season on the front foot. St Pete is always chaotic, so we’ll be trying to stay out of trouble and position ourselves well for the race.”