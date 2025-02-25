CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: 2025 TEAM CHEVY PREVIEW

TEAM CHEVY IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2025 TEAM PREVIEW

The Drive for a 10th NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers Championship in the V6 Era Kicks Off in St. Pete

Chevrolet enters the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season defending a ninth manufacturers title in the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 era since 2012, entering the new year competing for a 10th.

At the conclusion of 2024, Team Chevy holds 122 wins, 135 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards, 336 podium finishes, and six Indianapolis 500 victories in the V6 era since 2012.

Chevrolet raced to 11 wins in 17 races in 2024, with eight NTT P1 Pole Awards and 28 podium finishes.

Team Chevy drivers combined for 1,536 laps led of 2,551 in 2024, or 60.2%.

Joining Team Chevy in their inaugural NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, PREMA Racing hits the track for their first event in St. Petersburg with rookie Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott behind the wheel of the Nos. 83 and 90 Chevrolet respectively.

DETROIT (February 24, 2025) – Chevrolet enters the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with sights set on a successful 2025 campaign after capturing the ninth NTT INDYCAR SERIES manufacturers title last year.

With the 20th anniversary Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the horizon, Team Chevy is approaching the dawn of a new season aiming to add to their 122 victories, 135 NTT P1 Pole Awards, 336 podium finishes, and six Indianapolis 500 victories in the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 era since 2012.

In 2024, Chevrolet captured 11 wins in 17 events, including the prestigious 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 by Josef Newgarden and Team Penske, along with eight NTT P1 Pole Awards, and 28 podium finishes. Additionally, the introduction of hybrid technology at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course saw the Bowtie brand capturing seven impressive wins in nine events in the last half of the year. Team Chevy drivers also swept the podium three times last season, including Road America, Iowa 1, and Milwaukee 1, as well as locking out the front row for the Indianapolis 500.

“The hard work, dedication, and talent by our Chevrolet engineers, drivers and teams is a testament to last year’s success, and we’re excited to carry 2024’s momentum into the new season,” said Mark Stielow, Director of Motorsport Competition Engineering at General Motors. “The NTT INDYCAR SERIES grows more competitive each year, but we are bringing with us into the new year back-to-back manufacturer titles, as well as the back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories by Josef Newgarden. St. Petersburg has been quite successful for Chevrolet in the past, and we’re looking forward to potentially kicking off a 10th Manufacturers title drive on the Streets of St. Pete.”

In 2025, Chevrolet is excited to lead the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag at six iconic tracks for eight events, including the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, World Wide Technology Raceway, Road America, Iowa Speedway, and Portland International Raceway.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg takes the green flag for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season live on FOX Sunday, March 2 at 12 p.m. ET. Additional coverage of the 20th-anniversary event is carried with INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 160.

AJ Foyt Racing

The legendary organization of AJ Foyt Racing welcomes David Malukas to their two-car lineup, in the No. 4 Chevrolet, along with Santino Ferrucci returning in the No. 14 Chevrolet. With highlights from Ferrucci in 2024’s Indianapolis 500 (finishing eighth after qualifying sixth in the Firestone Fast Six), Portland where he captured the pole, and finishing the season in the top-10 (ninth, career highest) in driver standings, adding Malukas has the team’s sights set on the season with great anticipation and determination.

David Malukas, No. 4 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Craig Brooks

Engineer: James Schnabel

Crew Chief: Nick Cooper

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Larry Foyt

Engineer: Michael Armbrester

Crew Chief: Steve McKenzie

Arrow McLaren

Looking to improve on its 2024 season, Arrow McLaren solidified their three-team lineup with Pato O’Ward returning in the No. 5 Chevrolet along with Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Chevrolet and bringing aboard Christian Lundgaard to the No. 7 Chevrolet. O’Ward, moving to the senior driver role of the team, looks to add to his already captured career seven wins, five NTT P1 Pole Awards, and 26 podium finishes. Siegel, who moved up to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after racing to the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone Rookie of the Year, holds 12 career starts in INDYCAR, and raced in the lead with eight laps led at World Wide Technology Raceway. Lundgaard, while new to Arrow McLaren in 2025, isn’t new to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, having one race win in 2023 at Toronto, in addition to two NTT P1 Pole Awards, three podium finishes, seven top-five finishes, and 131 laps led in 51 starts. Joining O’Ward, Siegel, and Lundgaard, Kyle Larson, driving the No. 17 with Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports, will attempt a second “Double,” competing in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, respectively.

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Nick Snyder

Engineer: Will Andersen

Crew Chief: Chris Nash

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Scott Harner

Engineer: Kate Gundlach

Crew Chief: Heath Kosik

Christian Lundgaard:

Strategist: Brian Barnhart

Engineer: Chris Lawrence

Crew Chief: Todd Phillips

Ed Carpenter Racing

Bolstering their two full-time car lineup in the offseason, Ed Carpenter Racing looks to 2025 with renewed vigor and excitement, with Christian Rasmussen shifting to the No. 20 Chevrolet as veteran Alexander Rossi joins the team in the No. 21 Chevrolet. Additionally, Ed Carpenter will return to the No. 33 Chevrolet for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 for a three-car effort in the legendary race. With a top ten in 14 starts, Rasmussen looks to build on his 2024 rookie season in the new year, with valuable knowledge and seat time gained in the previous year. Rossi, brings his veteran knowledge and a stacked resume to the team that sees eight career wins, one Indianapolis 500 victory (2016), seven NTT P1 Pole Awards, 30 podium finishes, 50 top-five finishes, and 995 laps led in 147 career starts.

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Tim Broyles

Engineer: Matt Barnes

Crew Chief: Austin Shepherd

Alexander Rossi, No. 21 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Brent Harvey

Engineer: Peter Craik

Crew Chief: Jimmie Johnson

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos Hollinger Racing welcomes back Conor Daly to the team, fielding the No. 77 Chevrolet along with his new teammate Sting Ray Robb, competing in the No. 78 Chevrolet. With a 2024 season that saw the team capture their first podium finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES by Daly at Milwaukee 1, Juncos Hollinger Racing has their aim on adding to their two top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes in 2024.

Conor Daly, No. 77 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Ricardo Juncos

Engineer: Townsend Lucas

Crew Chief: Ryan Lall

Sting Ray Robb, No. 78 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Dave O’Neill

Engineer: Adam Blocker

Crew Chief: Adam Farrer

PREMA Racing

Bolstering Chevrolet’s esteemed lineup in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, PREMA Racing joins Team Chevy in 2025 with rookie Robert Shwartzman in the No. 83 Chevrolet and Callum Ilott in the No. 90 Chevrolet. A legendary organization founded in 1983, PREMA Racing has been a premier leader in junior single-seater racing in Europe. While new to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES stateside, PREMA Racing has cultivated many driving talents in their journey to Formula 1, including Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, and Esteban Ocon among many others. PREMA Racing looks to the 2025 season with excitement as they enter a new endeavor in INDYCAR.

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Robert Gue

Engineer: Joao Ginete

Crew Chief: Dave Arnold

Callum Ilott, No. 90 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Lorenzo Casiraghi

Engineer: Steve Barker

Crew Chief: Ernest Bustamante

Team Penske

Team Penske fielded a stellar 2024 campaign in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, not only capturing a back-to-back prestigious Indianapolis 500 victories with Josef Newgarden in May from 2023 to 2024, but also overall winning eight times during the year. Additionally, the Team Penske trip earned seven NTT P1 Pole Awards, while also sweeping the Indianapolis 500 front row, and 20 podium finishes between Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Chevrolet), Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Chevrolet), and Will Power (No. 12 Chevrolet). Newgarden, Power, and McLaughlin combined to lead 1,140 of 2,551 total turned laps by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field all season. In McLaughlin’s Iowa win in July, he led 164 laps on his way to winning, setting most laps led in a single race during the season, most consecutive laps led, and most laps led by a race winner in that one event. Team Penske looks to the new season ready continuing their victorious pursuit.

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Tim Cindric

Engineer: Luke Mason

Crew Chief: Chad Gordon

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Kyle Moyer

Engineer: Ben Bretzman

Crew Chief: Trevor Lacasse

Will Power, No. 12 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Ron Ruzewski

Engineer: David Faustino

﻿Crew Chief: Matt Jonsson

2025 Chevrolet by the Numbers:

9: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

7: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration since mid-2024.

216: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

122: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

135: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 140 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

5: Earned pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

9: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

35: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 56 times since 2012.

29: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

