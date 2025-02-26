Members of Florida rock band Shinedown named grand marshals of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Bandmates Zach Myers and Barry Kerch to give the command for NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to start their engines

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2025) – Two members of the award-winning band Shinedown will proclaim the most famous words in motorsports “Drivers, start your engines!” for the 100-lap race on Sunday as the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON gets under way. Officials from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding are proud to announce Zach Myers and Barry Kerch to serve in this honorary role as grand marshals.

Shinedown is one of rock’s most powerful and record-breaking bands from Jacksonville, Fla., known for its motivational and storytelling lyrics. Shinedown holds the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart with 19. In addition, the band was also ranked No. 1 by Billboard on its Greatest of All Time Mainstreams Rock Artists chart. Shinedown recently released two singles “Three Six Five” and “Dance, Kid, Dance” on January 24. The band hits the road starting in April for its two-leg American “Dance, Kid, Dance Tour.”

As announced by Meyer Shank Racing, the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist will feature a livery with SiriusXM’s Octane (channel 37) and the multi-platinum rock band on the car. Myers and Kerch will join the team in pitlane to root on Rosenqvist adding to the race-day excitement for the duo after giving the command.

“We are very excited to welcome Jacksonville natives and rock legends Zach and Barry from Shinedown to our event this year!” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “This will add some extra Florida flare to a thrilling weekend as the INDYCAR season gets under way on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg.”

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding will bring a full-weekend of high-speed action to the picturesque downtown St. Petersburg waterfront. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES headlines the event as the premier open-wheel series in North American opens its season in St. Pete for the 15th time on Sunday, March 2. The racing schedule will also feature the sport’s rising stars as INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire speed through the downtown streets. Additionally, Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin will provide fender-bending sports car competition.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, before the racing gets underway, two community events – INDYCAR Party in the Park and the 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track – will kick off the event festivities in downtown St. Petersburg at North Straub Park. Free and open to the public, INDYCAR Party in the Park will feature driver appearances, music, giveaways, food trucks and more. Fans will be able to get up-close to race cars from all the series running during the race weekend in the park from 4-7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, runners and walkers have a unique opportunity to “race on track” during the 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track set for 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 27. The race starts and ends on Bayshore Drive NE, adjacent to North Straub Park. Participants can register now at gpstpete5k.com while supplies last with all proceeds benefiting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

Both 3-Day and Single Day Grandstand and General Admission tickets are available starting as low as $30. For complete pricing, schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow the event on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

About Shinedown:

Multi-platinum band Shinedown have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 6.5 billion global streams, a record-breaking 22 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of their albums, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large. History continues to be made as Shinedown is the #1 artist on Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, after notching the most ever #1s (19) in the history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with a string of consecutive #1 hit singles. Mediabase has also cemented Shinedown as the greatest rock band in history with an award for the most No. 1’s, Top 5’s and Top 10’s in Mediabase Active Rock Chart history. The band’s latest juggernaut track “A Symptom Of Being Human,” (off of their 7th studio album Planet Zero) amassed over 100 million total streams and has connected with listeners worldwide across all genres with its uplifting and important message. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining slots propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice. Shinedown is Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums]. 2025 sees the band ready to continue their history making rise as they recently released two singles “Dance, Kid, Dance” and “Three Six Five” as a way to kick off the year as well announced a massive arena tour making stops at Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum and more.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding airs live on a national broadcast on FOX. FOX Sports named the race one of its “50 Events You Can’t Miss in 2025.” The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 4-6, 2025), Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (July 18-20, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.