Hennessey Creates 850 HP SUPER VENOM® Mustang Celebrating the Company’s Founding in 1991

SUPER VENOM ® Mustang receives 850 horsepower output and 650 lb-ft torque

Exclusive Hennessey ‘VenomAero’ carbon fiber aerodynamic enhancements boost handling for peak performance on road and track

Production limited to 91 units globally to commemorate the year Hennessey was founded, 1991

Orders are now being taken by authorized Hennessey Ford dealers including: Galpin Ford, Ken Grody Ford, 5-Star Ford, Riddick-Brown Ford, Kunes Ford, Veterans Ford of Tampa, and Sarchione Ford



SEALY, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has revealed its new SUPER VENOM® Mustang featuring a wide range of performance, aerodynamic, and styling enhancements that create the ultimate Hennessey Mustang.

The Texas-based firm increase power of the factory 5.0L V8 engine by 70 percent boosting output from 500 bhp to 850 bhp alongside 55 percent higher torque – 650 lb-ft at 4,900 rpm. The SUPER VENOM® also features all-new bespoke ‘VenomAero’ carbon fiber performance kit that enhances handling and cooling to ensure Hennessey’s Mustang is the world’s most capable high-performance muscle car.

John Hennessey, company Founder, and CEO: “Over the years we have only branded our most potent cars with our ‘Venom’ trademark: Venom Vipers, Venom GT and most recently our Venom F5. We are excited to unveil our SUPER VENOM Mustang as it offers supercar performance and can now be ordered directly from Ford dealers with a full warranty! Further, we are excited to commemorate our company’s founding in 1991 by offering only 91 units and a unique ’91 Icon’ livery.”

Performance enhancements see Hennessey add a high-flow air induction system, high-performance supercharger, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, plus Hennessey’s engine management system to boost the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine’s power to 850 bhp. The in-house designed and developed, fully carbon fiber ‘VenomAero’ kit consists of a more aggressive front splitter, a functional front hood vent, side skirts, functional front fender louvers, a rear deck lid with an integrated duck bill, and a tall, fixed, rear track wing.

Available to order directly through authorized Ford dealers as well as via Hennessey direct, the SUPER VENOM Dark Horse is priced at $163,950 while the SUPER VENOM GT starts at $149,950. Both builds benefit from the full Ford factory warranty, plus a three year / 36,000-mile Hennessey limited warranty for absolute peace of mind.

Brian Jones, Hennessey VP of Engineering: “The Hennessey VenomAero track pack enhancements deliver improved handling and grip when driving the SUPER VENOM Mustang hard on road or track. We’ve also achieved better cooling, and added a suite of aerodynamic devices to ensure our version of the Mustang delivers at the pinnacle of performance.”

Ford’s stock Dark Horse has 500 bhp and can hit 60 mph from stationary in 3.7 seconds, in 10-speed auto form. Hennessey’s uprated SUPER VENOM Mustang achieves the same speed in just 3.2 seconds. The standard Dark Horse covers the ¼ mile in 12 seconds at 118.4 mph. Hennessey betters this benchmark too, with the auto SUPER VENOM Mustang covering the same distance in 10.9 seconds at 133 mph.

Ordering the complete package direct from an authorized Ford dealer or Hennessey, customers can opt for three bespoke liveries – available in black, silver, and red – to pair with the factory paint color. The SUPER VENOM’s ‘91 Icon Livery – a nod to the founding year of Hennessey Performance – adds visual distinctiveness, enhanced further by 20-inch lightweight performance wheels, Hennessey and SUPER VENOM badging, plus the Hennessey signature logo ghosted into the rear wing.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design: “We worked hard to celebrate the esteemed Mustang bloodline with the design of our SUPER VENOM. With a unique interior and track-focused enhancements outside we recognize the iconic muscle car’s sporting heritage alongside that of Hennessey Performance.”

Hennessey’s in-house design team also transformed the interior, with bespoke Hennessey leather and Alcantara seats available in blue or black custom styles. Compatible with the comfort or Recaro sports seats, the unique Hennessey designs also feature an embossed Hennessey signature logo. Elsewhere, the team retrim the center console and the dash includes a tailor-made plaque detailing each SUPER VENOM Mustang’s individual serial number.

The SUPER VENOM Mustang package is available on both the GT coupe and Dark Horse platform in either 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual form. Both variants are backed by the Ford factory warranty and Hennessey’s comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Production of the new model is already underway at Hennessey’s Sealy, Texas HQ. Interested parties can find out more and place orders for global shipping through authorized Ford retailers (including: Galpin Ford, Ken Grody Ford, 5-Star Ford, Riddick-Brown Ford, Kunes Ford of Delevan, Veterans Ford of Tampa, and Sarchione Ford), or with Hennessey directly at HennesseyPerformance.com, or by calling +1.979.885.1300.

HENNESSEY SUPER VENOM® SPECIFICATIONS

Power 850 bhp @ 7,250 rpm 650 lb-ft Torque @ 4,900 rpm Powertrain High-Performance Supercharger System High-Flow Air Induction Upgrade Upgraded Fuel Injectors Upgraded Fuel Pump HPE Engine Management Calibration Carbon Fiber Engine Trim VenomAero Carbon Fiber Front Splitter Carbon Fiber Active Hood Vent Carbon Fiber Functional Fender Louvers Carbon Fiber Side Skirts Carbon Fiber Rear Deck Lid Carbon Fiber Lip Spoiler Carbon Fiber Goose-Neck Track Wing Exterior Carbon Fiber Driver and Passenger Side Mirror Caps 20-Inch Lightweight Performance Wheels Raised Hennessey ‘H’ Fender Badges Hennessey Super Venom ‘91 Icon Livery Hennessey Signature Script Trunk Lid Badging Interior Full Hennessey Leather and Alcantara Interior Upgrade Hennessey Signature Logo Embossed in Driver and Passenger Backrest Tailor-Made Hennessey Dash Plaque Hennessey All-Weather Front Floor Mats Other Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning and Road Testing Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque 3-Year / 36,000-Mile Limited Warranty PRICE $163,950

Package prices and contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 15,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on around 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world’s leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com