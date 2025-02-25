IMSA

Wright Motorsports Confirms Full Season Adelson Entry in VP Challenge SportsCar Challenge

AUSTIN, Tex., (February 25, 2025) – After a dominant start to the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge season, Wright Motorsports has confirmed Adam Adelson will compete in the full 2025 championship, piloting the No. 24 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) in the GTDX class. With back-to-back victories in the opening rounds at Daytona International Speedway, Adelson leads the championship standings heading into this weekend’s Rounds 3 and 4 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

“What an incredible start to the season Daytona was, both in VP Challenge and WeatherTech Sportscar Championship,” said Adelson “I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish in the first two races in VP Challenge, and it was an honor to take home the inaugural wins of the GTDX class.”

Adelson delivered an impressive debut in the season opener, winning his class and finishing sixth overall in Race 1, then improving in Race 2 with another class win and a top-five overall finish. This year marks the launch of GTDX, a GT3-spec category introduced into what was previously a prototype and GT4-only series. The championship features silver- and bronze-rated drivers, competing in two 45-minute sprint races per event with no pit stops or driver changes. The three-class field consists of Le Mans Prototype 3 (P3), Grand Touring Daytona X (GTDX), and Grand Sport X (GSX).

Racing as part of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend, the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge field will tackle COTA’s shortened 2.3-mile course, rather than the full 3.426-mile circuit.

“Heading into COTA, I feel like we’re dealing with a lot of unknowns,” said Adelson. “I’m getting 45 kg of success ballast, and this is the first time I’m racing in a series with success ballast, so I’m really curious how that will affect my performance compared to my competitors. This is also the first time I’m racing the short layout at COTA, which is a track I’ve spent a lot of time on and really love, and I’m extremely curious how that’s going to affect setup philosophy and the overall raceability of the track. Regardless, I’m extremely confident in Wright Motorsports to give me the best possible chances of taking home more wins, and I can’t wait to keep up the momentum!”

With momentum on their side, Adelson and Wright Motorsports stand poised to take on the challenge headed into the next rounds of the championship and beyond. Both races take place on Saturday, March 1, with Race 1 at 8:40 AM CT and Race 2 at 5:00 PM CT. Fans can watch live on Peacock (domestically) and IMSA.tv/YouTube (internationally). For more information, visit imsa.com.

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.

