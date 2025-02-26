IMSA

Swish Motorsports Heads To COTA Looking To Build On Strong Season Debut

By Official Release
No. 12 BMW M4 GT4 GSX set to continue IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge season

Culpeper, Virginia — Swish Motorsports is headed to the Lone Star State for the second round of the 2025 IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, looking to build on the team’s impressive season debut.

The Swish Motorsports No. 12 BMW M4 GT4 sits fifth in GSX class points following a pair of strong runs at Daytona International Speedway last month. Driver Patrick Wilmot finished third and sixth in GSX in the two races that made up the season-opening event.

Wilmot, who made his Swish Motorsports debut at Daytona, will once again be at the wheel of the powder blue and white No. 12 BMW M4 for both races COTA. Race one and two on COTA’s 20-turn, 2.3-mile National course is on  Saturday, March 1 at 9:35am and 5:55pm ET.

“Our team worked all off-season with an eye on competing for GSX class wins,” said Swish Motorsports owner and CEO Michael Dayton. “Adding Patrick has made us even stronger. We’re headed to COTA confident we will run up front in a deep GSX field and fight for the top spot on the podium.”

The successful opening weekend performance has helped boost Swish Motorsports’ profile. The team recently welcomed a new sponsor for COTA–Cannonball Storage. The East Coast’s premier classic and exotic car preservation specialist, Philadelphia-based Cannonball Storage, joins Runway Travel, M3 Home Repair, Rapid Track Service, 129 Touge, Kingpin Racing, and Mills, Dayton & Co. as Swish Motorsports partners.

The IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge events are part of a weekend of racing at COTA that includes NASCAR’s Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Both IMSA races will stream live on Peacock Premium and IMSA’s official YouTube channel.

About Swish Motorsports

Swish Motorsports was founded in 2023 by Michael Dayton and is based in Culpeper, Virginia. Dayton, a former NCAA college basketball player (hence the name Swish), spent nearly two decades as a driver and crew member for several BMW race teams before starting Swish Motorsports. The 2025 season is the team’s second in the VP Racing Sportscar Challenge series competing in the Grand Sport X (GSX) class. Connect with Swish Motorsports at www.swishmotorsports.com, @swishmotorsports on Instagram and on Facebook. Interested in partnering with Swish Motorsports? Let’s talk! Contact Michael at swishmotorsports@gmail.com.

