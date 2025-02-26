Circuit of the Americas–NASCAR Schedule & Highlights

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to the Circuit of the Americas. The Craftsman Truck Series takes a break but returns to competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14.

This race will mark the first time NASCAR will compete on the shorter 2.40-mile layout at COTA.

Cup Series Winners

The first NASCAR national series race held at the Circuit of The Americas was a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on May 22, 2021 was won by Todd Gilliland.

There have been four Cup Series races at COTA. Hendrick Motorsports has won twice (Chase Elliott, 2021 and William Byron, 2024). Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain won the event in 2022 and 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick won in 2023.

Xfinity Series Winners

There have also been four Xfinity Series races at COTA. Kyle Busch won in 2021 while AJ Allmendinger won the following two races (2022, 2023). Kyle Larson won in 2024.

All of the winners, except Allmendinger, who started 4th in 2022, also won the pole award.

Friday, Feb. 28

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – CW App

Timed: 50 minutes

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

Impound/2 Groups/Multi-Vehicle

Saturday, March 1

11 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime

Timed/2 Groups/2 rounds/20 minutes each

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime

Impound/2 Groups/Multi-Vehicle

Post Cup Series Qualifying: Press Pass

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Focused Health 250

Stages: 20/40/65 Laps = 156 Miles

Purse: $1,651,939

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series Race: Press Pass

Sunday, March 2 Schedule

3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Stages: 20/45/95 Laps = 228 Miles

Purse: $11,055,250

FOX/Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass

NASCAR Driver Appearance Schedule – COTA Weekend

Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen and Riley Herbst will make appearances during Sunday’s Trackside Live at the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the Fan Zone.

Fans can also purchase an Ultimate Fan Pass or Track Pass for access to Q&A sessions with Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley, NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions and the Corey Kent pre-race concert.

Visit NASCARatCOTA.com/Events/EchoPark-Automotive-Grand-Prix/Appearances for scheduled driver appearances and updates.