Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series
Credit: AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 24, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Circuit of the Americas–NASCAR Schedule & Highlights

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to the Circuit of the Americas. The Craftsman Truck Series takes a break but returns to competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14.

This race will mark the first time NASCAR will compete on the shorter 2.40-mile layout at COTA.

Cup Series Winners

The first NASCAR national series race held at the Circuit of The Americas was a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on May 22, 2021 was won by Todd Gilliland.

There have been four Cup Series races at COTA. Hendrick Motorsports has won twice (Chase Elliott, 2021 and William Byron, 2024). Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain won the event in 2022 and 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick won in 2023.

Xfinity Series Winners

There have also been four Xfinity Series races at COTA. Kyle Busch won in 2021 while AJ Allmendinger won the following two races (2022, 2023).  Kyle Larson won in 2024.

All of the winners, except Allmendinger, who started 4th in 2022, also won the pole award.

Friday, Feb. 28

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – CW App
Timed: 50 minutes

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App
Impound/2 Groups/Multi-Vehicle

Saturday, March 1

11 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime
Timed/2 Groups/2 rounds/20 minutes each

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime
Impound/2 Groups/Multi-Vehicle
Post Cup Series Qualifying: Press Pass

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Focused Health 250
Stages: 20/40/65 Laps = 156 Miles
Purse: $1,651,939
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Series Race: Press Pass

Sunday, March 2 Schedule

3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Stages: 20/45/95 Laps = 228 Miles
Purse: $11,055,250
FOX/Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass

NASCAR Driver Appearance Schedule – COTA Weekend

Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen and Riley Herbst will make appearances during Sunday’s Trackside Live at the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the Fan Zone.

Fans can also purchase an Ultimate Fan Pass or Track Pass for access to Q&A sessions with Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley, NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions and the Corey Kent pre-race concert.

Visit NASCARatCOTA.com/Events/EchoPark-Automotive-Grand-Prix/Appearances for scheduled driver appearances and updates.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Matt DiBenedetto to make 100th Xfinity start at COTA
Next article
Jeremy Clements to make 500th Xfinity start at COTA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Circuit of the Americas NASCAR Schedule & Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell muscles to wild Cup victory at Atlanta in overtime
04:19
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill nabs third consecutive Xfinity victory at Atlanta
04:04
Video thumbnail
Kyle Busch edges Stewart Friesen for thrilling Truck victory at Atlanta
03:22

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Cindric Heads to Revamped Circuit of The Americas Road Course Hoping For Better Luck

Official Release -
Austin Cindric, driver of the No 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, comes into this weekend’s race at Circuit of The Americas fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes (Zane Smith and the No....

Official Release -
Zane Smith will make his second Circuit of the Americas NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend as the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team prepares for the newly reconfigured track.
Read more

NHRA NEWS: PARIS DRAGSTRIP BACK IN NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN DIVISION 4

Official Release -
NHRA officials are thrilled to welcome Paris Dragstrip back to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4).
Read more

Baseball Legend, FOX Sports MLB Studio Analyst Alex Rodriguez To Ride in Fastest Seat...

Official Release -
Alex Rodriguez will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports to begin the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on Sunday, March 2.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category