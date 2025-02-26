Forte Racing VPRC Program Carries Momentum into Circuit of the Americas Race

Bronze Cup Success at Daytona Sets the Stage for COTA Weekend

Monrovia, California (Wednesday, February 26, 2025) — After a strong showing at the ROAR Before the 24, Forte Racing heads to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the next round of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Brian Thienes is bringing confidence and valuable experience to the Texas track after securing a combined two Bronze Cup podium finishes at Daytona.

Thienes’ teammate, Jon Hirshberg, also scored two Bronze Cup podium finishes at Daytona, but due to a scheduling conflict, he will not be racing at COTA.

Building on Daytona’s Success

In the season-opening weekend, returning veteran Brian Thienes delivered consistent performances, finishing 5th overall (2nd in Bronze Cup) on Saturday and 4th overall (1st in Bronze Cup) on Sunday.

“We had good results. The team gave me a great car,” Thienes said after Race 2. “I ran in second for a while, and then on the restart, I got up to first. That was my first time leading in an IMSA race. Hats off to Peter Jacobs; he always knows what to do. He puts a good horse underneath my saddle. I’m looking forward to the next race weekend where we hope to improve on our results.”

Jon Hirshberg, in just his third VPRC event weekend, impressed in his first races at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, navigating challenging conditions with determination and skill, while still learning the intricacies of multi-class racing.

“The race of my life!” Hirshberg said after Race 2. “Standing on the Bronze Cup podium was an unforgettable moment. Great job by the team with the car setup. I want to extend my thanks to Patrick Liddy, Peter Jacobs, and Garrison Masters for making the adjustments I needed to feel comfortable in the car. It really was a once-in-a-lifetime experience being in the rain in the straight and in the bus stop. Not being able to see while going a hundred and some miles per hour was a challenge. I learned a ton. It was a super exciting race, and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

“The drivers across the multiple different classes were incredibly professional,” Hirshberg added. “It was awesome to be out there sharing the track with them and navigating the pace differences. It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

Team engineer Peter Jacobs praised Hirshberg’s quick adaptation and steady improvement. “I think Jon did a good job, especially considering his lack of experience in the car. His fast lap was pretty close to that of the top Bronze Cup finishers, and he was running very consistent laps toward the end of the race. Once he’s got some more seat time, he’ll be a contender in the Bronze Cup.”

Looking Ahead to COTA

With momentum on their side, Forte Racing is ready to tackle the twists and elevation changes of Circuit of the Americas. Thienes’ experience has the team looking for another promising result this weekend.

Thienes heads to COTA leading the Bronze Cup Championship by 40 points. He currently sits in fifth place overall, just 10 points behind fourth place and 20 points back from third place. Having finished the 2024 season third overall, Thienes is looking to close the gap and move up in the overall standings with some strong finishes on Saturday.

“COTA is such a dynamic track, and we’re feeling good coming off Daytona,” said team principal Shane Seneviratne. “Brian and Jon both showed incredible resilience and speed in the opening rounds at Daytona. We’ve reviewed the data, and the crew is working hard to dial in the setup for Brian’s car. We’re excited to see what we can do in Austin.”

The VPRC field takes to the track this week, with practice sessions beginning Friday, followed by two races on Saturday. Saturday’s Race 1 will air on Peacock from 9:35 AM to 10:35 AM ET, with Race 2 airing also on Peacock from 5:55 PM to 6:45 PM ET. Tune in and support Forte Racing’s Brian Thienes.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Operating under the US RaceTronics banner, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.