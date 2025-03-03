Swish Motorsports No. 12 BMW Scores Pair of Top 4 Finishes at COTA

Finishes move team to 3rd in IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge GSX Class standings

Culpeper, Virginia--Swish Motorsports raced to a pair of fourth-place GSX class finishes in back-to-back starts at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, March 1, propelling the team to third place in the 2025 IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge GSX points standings.

Driver Patrick Wilmot started fifth in the GSX class in the first race. He brought the No. 12 BMW M4 GT4 home fourth in class, surviving several on-track skirmishes along the way. The No. 12 was the opening race’s top-finishing BMW in GSX.

Wilmot rolled off third in the second race and immediately found himself in a multi-car GSX battle that led to multiple position changes. Once as low as fifth, Wilmot rallied the No. 12 BMW to its second fourth-place GSX class finish of the day.

The results lifted Swish Motorsports to third in the season-long GSX championship points battle. Wilmot is third in the individual drivers’ standings.

Swish Motorsports’ strong performance at COTA builds on its promising season-opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The team now has three top-four finishes in four starts.

“The entire Swish Motorsports team delivered two more strong efforts at COTA,” said owner and CEO Michael Dayton. “While our goal is to win every race we enter, we recognize that this is a very competitive series. The team’s confidence is growing, and our performance this season shows we can compete with anyone in this series.”

Swish Motorsports’ early-season success wouldn’t be possible without its dedicated partners, led by primary sponsor Runway Travel. The team is also proud to count M3 Home Repair, Rapid Track Service, 129 Touge, Kingpin Racing, Cannonball Storage. and Mills, Dayton & Co. as partners.

The IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge events at COTA were part of a weekend of racing that included NASCAR’s Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The next pair of VP Challenge races takes place June 7-8 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

About Swish Motorsports

Swish Motorsports was founded in 2023 by Michael Dayton and is based in Culpeper, Virginia. Dayton, a former NCAA college basketball player (hence the name Swish), spent nearly two decades as a driver and crew member for several BMW race teams before starting Swish Motorsports. The 2025 season is the team’s second in the VP Racing Sportscar Challenge series competing in the Grand Sport X (GSX) class. Connect with Swish Motorsports at www.swishmotorsports.com, @swishmotorsports on Instagram and on Facebook. Interested in partnering with Swish Motorsports? Let’s talk! Contact Michael at swishmotorsports@gmail.com.