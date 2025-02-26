NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes (Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team)

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
Event: Race 4 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Circuit of the Americas (2.4-miles)
#of Laps: 95
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race is up next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Todd Gilliland heads to the Austin, Texas track carrying momentum from his top-15 performance at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this past Sunday. Love’s Travel Stops will return with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 95 lap / 228-mile event.

Gilliland and his teammates will be greeted by a new configuration of the track when they land. Over the offseason, it was announced that the Cup Series will utilize the venue’s shorter track layout, the “National” Course as opposed to the “Full” Course, which had been used in previous years. The new layout will consist of 20 turns with a total track length of 2.4-miles. Additionally, 27 laps will be added making the total number of laps to race now 95.

In three Cup Series starts at COTA, Gilliland has notched two top-20 finishes and earned a career best finish of 10th in 2023. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has one start at COTA, capturing the checkered flag in the sole start in 2021 in the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford F-150.

“COTA is definitely my favorite track on the schedule,” said Gilliland. “I enjoy exploring the city of Austin and the atmosphere at the track is unlike any other. It’s going to be interesting to see how the track flows with the new configuration, making practice more crucial. I’m excited, though. Hopefully we can keep the top-15 momentum rolling and even get the win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky
Hometown: Victorville, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

