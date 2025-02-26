Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes (Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team)

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Event: Race 4 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Circuit of the Americas (2.4-miles)

#of Laps: 95

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race is up next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Todd Gilliland heads to the Austin, Texas track carrying momentum from his top-15 performance at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this past Sunday. Love’s Travel Stops will return with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 95 lap / 228-mile event.

Gilliland and his teammates will be greeted by a new configuration of the track when they land. Over the offseason, it was announced that the Cup Series will utilize the venue’s shorter track layout, the “National” Course as opposed to the “Full” Course, which had been used in previous years. The new layout will consist of 20 turns with a total track length of 2.4-miles. Additionally, 27 laps will be added making the total number of laps to race now 95.

In three Cup Series starts at COTA, Gilliland has notched two top-20 finishes and earned a career best finish of 10th in 2023. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has one start at COTA, capturing the checkered flag in the sole start in 2021 in the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford F-150.

“COTA is definitely my favorite track on the schedule,” said Gilliland. “I enjoy exploring the city of Austin and the atmosphere at the track is unlike any other. It’s going to be interesting to see how the track flows with the new configuration, making practice more crucial. I’m excited, though. Hopefully we can keep the top-15 momentum rolling and even get the win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky

Hometown: Victorville, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

