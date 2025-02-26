Rebel Bourbon Rolls Out Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon

One-of-a-kind bourbon release takes the Rebel sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing to a new level

ST. LOUIS (Feb. 26, 2025) – Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon – the Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing – announced the limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon. Every barrel was selected by two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle “Rowdy” Busch and bottled at 108 proof (54% ABV) in honor of Rebel’s sponsorship of RCR.

The new limited-edition release is handcrafted according to Rebel’s original time-honored wheated recipe since 1849 and aged for a full four years to provide robust flavor and a velvety smooth finish with a hint of spice. An allocation of 5,000 cases (6-in) of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel is available nationwide at a suggested minimum retail price of $39.99 per 750mL bottle.

“We wanted to do something we’ve never done before, in the spirit of living against the grain and doing things your own way, and KB 108 is the perfect answer,” said Philip Lux, Rebel Bourbon brand manager. “Kyle selected every barrel for this one-of-a-kind release with the guidance of Master Distiller John Rempe. Each barrel was hand-bottled, giving each bottle a bit of rebellious character and a flavor profile to match! This special release is made to be enjoyed by collectors and fans of Rebel, Kyle and RCR alike.”

Every bottle’s front label includes prominent placement of the unique barrel number selected by Busch, plus the bourbon’s proof and “aged since” date details. The distinctive label also includes Busch’s signature, number and the RCR logo.

“This sponsorship really is about living life with a rebellious spirit, and I had fun picking barrels on my own terms for this special limited-edition release,” said Busch. “I’m proud to have my name on every bottle and excited for fans nationwide to experience something new from Rebel Bourbon and RCR.”

Rebel Bourbon has plans for more excitement and fan fun ahead in 2025, and the release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel takes the sponsorship’s momentum to a new level. Rebel is a multi-race sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet and Busch with an all-new paint scheme born from American white oak Rebel Bourbon barrels and designed to honor the brand’s craftsmanship. Busch takes the wheel of the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet in select NASCAR Cup Series races including the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix March 2 in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Rebel-RCR news and events in race markets, follow Rebel on Facebook and Instagram, and RCR on Facebook and Instagram, and visit RebelBourbon.com and rcrracing.com. Use the product locator to find Rebel Bourbon products in specific locations.

Rebel Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing remind everyone 21 and older to drink responsibly – and never drink and drive.

About Luxco:

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).