2025 NTT IndyCar Series Grid Overview

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is four days from commencing at the Streets of St. Peterburg in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

This upcoming racing season is set to mark the first implementation of IndyCar’s charter system, where 25 of 27 full-time entries entered for the season were awarded charters that would guarantee the entries starting spots for every scheduled event and contend for the series’ Leaders Circle program. As a result, each of the chartered teams (10 of 11 total) were awarded a maximum of three charters, with some set to field three full-time entries while others will field two in 2025.

The use of IndyCar’s new charter system for guaranteed starting spots for each scheduled events does not include the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The event’s 33-car field will remain solely determined by the drivers’ two-day qualifying trials that are scheduled to occur on May 17-18. The main event is scheduled to occur on May 25 with a starting broadcast time of 10 a.m. ET on FOX.

Speaking of FOX, this season will also mark a year where all 17-scheduled events will be televised on FOX, the latter of which replaces NBC and Peacock. It will also mark the first time where Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will assume dual roles as he will also serve as the president of IndyCar, where he replaces Jay Frye.

Among additional updates made to the competition side of IndyCar entering the 2025 campaign include the use of Hybrid Assist Unit for additional horsepower and used for every event after being introduced midway in 2024, extra practice time at select venues, an implementation of a “pair up” location for competitors to line up in formation prior to restarts and an adjusted cockpit alert notifications of caution periods. In addition, select venues like the Streets of Long Beach, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader feature, Toronto’s Exhibition Place and the season-finale venue at Nashville Superspeedway will receive additional laps for extra racing time.

Lastly, the 2025 season will mark a year where a bevy of new names have new organizations to call home. Here is an overview of the driver roster for each team scheduled to compete, including a majority on a full-time basis and those scheduled to only compete in this year’s 109th running of the Indianapolis 500:

Chip Ganassi Racing

Under IndyCar’s new charter system in 2025, Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR), the reigning championship-winning team, has been reduced to fielding only three full-time entries for the first time since the 2020 season. Previously, CGR fielded four full-time entries from 2021 to 2023 before fielding five in 2024. Amid the entry reduction, CGR enters the upcoming season with a goal to both defend its title and claim its 17th overall.

The competitors who will represent Ganassi in 2025 are Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson, all of whom are also set to remain at the organization.

Alex Palou, a native of Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain, is the reigning three-time IndyCar champion with 11 career victories, including two this past season. He will continue to pilot the No. 10 Dallara-Honda entry, an entry he first drove when he first joined CGR in 2021 and proceeded to claim his first title during the same year. Having won the previous two titles in 2023 and 2024, Palou is one away from tying Mario Andretti, Sébastien Bourdais and Dario Franchitti for having the third-most titles in IndyCar competition at four. With a career-best runner-up result in 2021, Palou will also attempt to become the first Spaniard to win the Indy 500.

Scott Dixon, a six-time IndyCar champion and the 2008 Indy 500 champion with 58 victories from Auckland, New Zealand, is scheduled to compete in his 24th season with CGR and remain as the driver of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda entry in 2025. This past season, he claimed two victories and finished in sixth place in the final standings. As Dixon continues his pursuit to tie A.J. Foyt for the most IndyCar titles at seven, he is also nine victories away from also tying Foyt for the most IndyCar race victories all-time at 67.

Kyffin Simpson, the 2021 Formula Regional Americas champion who was raised on the Cayman Islands, is coming off his first full-time campaign in IndyCar competition as he recorded an average-finishing result of 19.5 while driving CGR’s No. 4 Dallara-Honda entry. For this upcoming season, Simpson will inherit the reigns of the No. 8 Dallara-Honda entry that had been previously filled by the reigning IndyCar Rookie-of-the-Year recipient Linus Lundqvist, the latter of whom was unable to acquire a seat for the 2025 campaign.

Andretti Global

For the 2025 IndyCar season, there are two teams that fielded three full-time entries for three competitors each in 2024 that will retain its current, respective driver roster. The first is Andretti Global, a four-time championship-winning team and six-time Indy 500 race-winning team. For this upcoming season, the team will retain its current full-time driver roster that consists of Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson.

Colton Herta, a nine-time IndyCar race winner from Valencia, California, is coming off a resurgent season, where he snapped a one-year winless drought, scored two victories, including the season-finale event at Nashville Superspeedway, and claimed a career-best runner-up result in the final driver’s standings. He will pilot the No. 26 Dallara-Honda entry for a fifth consecutive season as he also strives to be one spot higher in the final standings in 2025.

Kyle Kirkwood, the 2021 Indy Lights champion and two-time IndyCar race winner from Jupiter, Florida, will retain driving responsibilities of the No. 27 Dallara-Honda entry for a third consecutive season after finishing in seventh place in last year’s standings. The upcoming season marks a pivotal one for Kirkwood, whose latest IndyCar victory occurred at Nashville Street Circuit in August 2023.

Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champion from Kumla, Sweden, returns to drive Andretti’s No. 28 Dallara-Honda entry for a second consecutive season despite enduring a difficult 2024 season, where he notched a single podium and finished in 15th place in the final standings. Like teammate Kirkwood, the 2025 season marks a pivotal season for Ericsson, whose latest victory occurred during the 2023 season-opening event at the Streets of St. Petersburg.

Amid its three-car stable for the entire 2025 season, Andretti Global will also be fielding a fourth entry, the No. 98 Dallara-Honda, for Marco Andretti, the latter of whom will both attempt to qualify for his 20th consecutive appearance in the Indy 500 and join his grandfather, Mario, as a champion of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Marco Andretti, a third-generation racer from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, is a two-time race winner in the IndyCar circuit who nearly won the Indy 500 during his debut in 2006 until he was overtaken by Sam Hornish Jr. through the final straightaway on the final lap. Through 19 previous Indy 500 attempts, Andretti has finished in the top five five times and has recorded a single pole in the event, which occurred in 2020.

Team Penske

Like Andretti, Team Penske, a 17-time championship-winning team and 20-time Indy 500 race-winning team, will retain its current three-driver roster from the previous season that includes Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power.

Josef Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar champion from Hendersonville, Tennessee, enters the 2025 season as the reigning two-time Indy 500 champion. Having won both of his Indy 500 events in back-to-back seasons and on last-lap passes, Newgarden strives to become the first-ever competitor to win the Great Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for three consecutive seasons this year. Despite ending up in eighth place in the 2024 standings while registering two victories, Newgarden, who inked a multi-year contract extension to remain at Team Penske not long after winning the 2024 Indy 500, returns to compete in his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet entry.

Scott McLaughlin, a three-time Supercars champion and the 2021 IndyCar Rookie-of-the-Year recipient from Christchurch, New Zealand, is coming off his fourth consecutive campaign in IndyCar competition that was a career year, where he recorded three victories, five poles, including the 2024 Indy 500, seven podiums and finished in third place in the final standings. He will continue to drive the No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet entry.

Will Power, the 2018 Indy 500 champion and 2014 IndyCar champion from Toowoomba, Australia, is scheduled to enter his 17th IndyCar season at Team Penske as he will remain as the driver of the No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet entry. This past season, Power snapped a one-year winless drought by notching three victories and finishing in fourth place in the final standings after coming within striking distance of challenging Palou for the title.

Arrow McLaren

This upcoming season, Arrow McLaren, which is solely owned by McLaren Racing following the departures of former owners Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson, will feature a new name to its three-driver roster that also consists of two familiar names returning from the previous season. The name that is new to the team and the McLaren Racing family overall is Christian Lundgaard as he will compete alongside his new teammates Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel.

Christian Lundgaard, the 2022 IndyCar Rookie-of-the-Year recipient from Hedensted, Denmark, was announced to drive for the McLaren organization in 2025 this past July after spending the previous three seasons driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Having achieved his first IndyCar victory at Toronto in 2023, Lundgaard finished in 11th place in the 2024 standings on the strength of a single podium and an average-finishing result of 13.0. He will be inheriting the No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet entry, a ride that had been previously driven by veteran Alexander Rossi, as he strives to snap a one-year winless drought and draw himself to within championship contention.

Pato O’Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights champion from Monterrey, Mexico, is coming off a resurgent season where he snapped a one-year winless drought by winning three events, finishing a close second place in the Indy 500, notching six podiums and settling in fifth place in the final standings. Having inked a new multi-year contract extension to remain at McLaren in February 2024, O’Ward will pilot the No. 5 Dallara-Chevrolet entry for a sixth consecutive season in 2025 as he continues to strive for his first IndyCar title and become the first Mexican to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Nolan Siegel, winner of the 2024 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class from Palo Alto, California, initially commenced his first IndyCar campaign in 2024 as a part-time competitor for Dale Coyne Racing. Beginning at Monterrey in June, he replaced Théo Pourchaire to drive McLaren’s No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet entry. Despite recording an average-finishing result of 16.7 in 10 starts with McLaren in 2024, Siegel will continue to drive the organization’s No. 6 entry on a full-time basis in 2025 and as part of a multi-year deal.

Like the previous two seasons, Arrow McLaren will field a fourth entry, the No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet entry, for the series’ annual Indy 500 this upcoming May as part of a collaborative effort involving Hendrick Motorsports, a 14-time NASCAR championship-winning team. Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, will rejoin the organization in a one-race deal to make his second consecutive “Double” attempt between the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, the latter of which occurs at Charlotte Motor Speedway, during Memorial Day weekend. During the 2024 season, Larson had his double duty plan foiled due to Mother Nature, which resulted with him only competing in the Indy 500 and missing the start of the Coke 600 before he then attempted to fly back for the latter event that was shortened due to rain and prevented Larson from competing. Nonetheless, he captured the 2024 Indy 500 Rookie-of-the-Year title.

AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, a team that is led by four-time Indy 500 champion AJ Foyt, will feature a new name competing alongside a returning name within its two-car stable as David Malukas joins the organization for the first time in his career and compete alongside his new teammate Santino Ferrucci.

David Malukas, a 23-year-old Chicago native, is coming off a roller-coaster 2024 season that initially commenced on a low note when he had his plans of competing with Arrow McLaren evaporated prior to the season’s commencement due to undergoing surgical repairs from a mountain bike accident in late February. After missing the first seven-scheduled events, he was then hired by Meyer Shank Racing for the remaining nine. During the span, he qualified in the top three three times and registered an average-finishing result of 16.0. Despite ending up in 24th place in the final standings, Malukas was announced to be joining A.J. Foyt’s organization this past August as he is scheduled to pilot the No. 41 Dallara-Chevrolet entry in 2025. In the process, Malukas replaces the departing Sting Ray Robb.

Santino Ferrucci, a 26-year-old native of Woodbury, Connecticut, returns as the driver of the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Dallara-Chevrolet entry for a third consecutive season. The 2024 season, which marked Ferrucci’s fourth as a full-time IndyCar competitor, was his strongest to date as he achieved his first pole position at Portland International Raceway, recorded an average-finishing result of 10.9 on the strength of 11 top-10 results and recorded a career-best ninth place in the final standings. Currently, Ferrucci is also six-for-six in finishing in the top 10 in every Indianapolis 500 event he has competed in since 2019. Having finished eighth during the 2024 Indy 500 and third in the previous season, Ferrucci will enter the 2025 season with an attempt to become the 56th American overall to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing, a two-time Indy 500 race-winning team, will field three full-time entries for a fourth consecutive season as Graham Rahal, the team’s veteran competitor, will be paired with new teammates Devlin DeFrancesco and rookie Louis Foster.

Graham Rahal, a native of New Albany, Ohio, is coming off his 12th consecutive season driving RLL Racing’s No. 15 Dallara-Honda entry, an entry he will continue to drive in 2025 after inking a multi-year contract extension with the organization in November 2023. He is also coming off his 18th consecutive season as an IndyCar competitor, where he recorded five top-10 results, an average-finishing result of 15.6 and finished in 18th place in the 2024 final standings. Despite recording six IndyCar career victories, he has yet to return to Victory Lane since he swept both Belle Isle events in 2017.

Devlin DeFrancesco, the 2017 Spanish F3 champion from Toronto, returns to IndyCar competition for the first time since he competed with Andretti Global during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During his two-year campaign at Andretti, he recorded average-finishing results within the top-20 mark and finished within the top-25 mark in the final standings. After spending this past season making five starts in the IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD Class division with Forte Racing, he will pilot the No. 30 RLL Racing Dallara-Honda entry, where he replaces Pietro Fittipaldi, as he bids for his first victory in the series.

Louis Foster, the reigning Indy NXT champion from Odiham, Hampshire, England, will campaign in his inaugural season in IndyCar competition and behind the wheel of RLL Racing’s No. 45 Dallara-Honda entry, where he replaces the departing Christian Lundgaard. Foster’s announcement of his graduation to IndyCar was made nearly a month after the 2024 Indy NXT season concluded, where he won eight of 14-scheduled events and wrapped up the title by 122 points while driving for Andretti Global. Prior to IndyCar competition, he claimed the Indy Pro 2000 title in 2022 and claimed the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Rookie title.

Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR), the 2021 Indy 500 race-winning team, will field two full-time entries and a single entry for Helio Castroneves, the latter of whom will bid for a starting spot for this year’s 109th Indy 500. The competitors who will represent MSR as full-time competitors for title bids are Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong.

Felix Rosenqvist, the 2019 IndyCar Rookie-of-the-Year recipient from Värnamo, Sweden, who recorded his first IndyCar victory during a doubleheader feature at Road America in 2020, returns for a second consecutive campaign with MSR after enduring a decent season in 2024. Having previously competed for Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren, Rosenqvist recorded a pole position in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and finished in the top 10 during the first four-scheduled events before he would tally up two additional for the remaining 13, which resulted with him settling in 12th place in the final standings. Despite recording an average-finishing result of 13.8 while also qualifying in the top five seven times, he inked a multi-year contract extension with MSR this past September and he will continue to pilot the No. 60 Dallara-Honda entry.

Marcus Armstrong, the 2023 IndyCar Rookie-of-the-Year recipient, from Christchurch, New Zealand, transitions to MSR to drive the team’s No. 66 Dallara-Honda entry in 2025. Previously, Armstrong, who is also a former champion in the Italian F4 division, spent the previous two seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. During his two-year campaign with Ganassi, he recorded average-finishing results within the top-15 mark, led a total of 22 laps and recorded a single podium result by finishing third at the Streets of Detroit this past June. Compared to the 2023 season where he finished 20th in the final standings, he jumped to 14th this past season as he strives to contend for his first victory in IndyCar competition this upcoming season.

Like the previous season, MSR will field a third Honda entry for Hélio Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 champion who will attempt to qualify for his 25th consecutive appearance in this year’s Greatest Spectacle in Racing. After joining A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only competitors to win the Indy 500 a record-tying four times with his latest victory in 2021, this upcoming season presents a grand opportunity for Castroneves to establish himself as the only five-time winner in the 500-mile event. Ironically, Castroneves is the competitor who delivered MSR its first-ever IndyCar victory during the 2021 Indy 500 event.

Ed Carpenter Racing

For an eighth consecutive season, Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) will also field two full-time entries and a single entry for team owner Ed Carpenter, the latter of whom will bid for a starting spot for this year’s 109th Indy 500. As for ECR’s full-time entries, Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen will both represent the team while contending for the 2025 title.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indy 500 champion from Nevada City, California, joins ECR following a two-year campaign at Arrow McLaren as he also finished in the top-10 mark during both of the season’s final standings. For his 10th season overall in IndyCar competition in 2025, Rossi will pilot the No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet entry as he strives to return to Victory Lane for the first time since winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in July 2022.

Christian Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion from Copenhagen, Denmark, is coming off his first season in IndyCar competition, where he competed in all but four of the 17-scheduled events. Throughout his part-time bid, he recorded an average-finishing result of 18.4, finished in 12th place during his first Indianapolis 500 bid and recorded a season-best ninth place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. After splitting between ECR’s Nos. 20 and 33 entries, Rasmussen will have the No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet entry entirely to himself in 2025. Previously, the No. 21 entry was piloted by Rinus VeeKay.

As previously announced, ECR’s team owner Ed Carpenter, a three-time IndyCar race winner from Indianapolis, will field a third entry for himself as he attempts to qualify for this year’s Indy 500, an event he has competed in since 2004. Having started on the pole position for the Indy 500 three times and finishing as high as second in 2018, Carpenter strives to make his 22nd appearance in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing his time to reign supreme for the first time ever.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR), which returns as a two-car team for a third consecutive season, will feature two new full-time drivers competing in the team’s entries for the 2025 season. The team’s competitors feature Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb.

Conor Daly, a 33-year-old native of Noblesville, Indiana, is coming off a part-time IndyCar campaign, where he finished 10th during the 108th Indy 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports before he finished 27th at Iowa Speedway while competing for Dale Coyne Racing. After replacing Agustín Canapino in JHR’s No. 78 Dallara-Chevrolet entry for the remaining five events of the 2024 season, he shined during the series’ doubleheader feature at the Milwaukee Mile by finishing in third place during the first doubleheader event, which marked the first-ever podium result for JHR and Daly’s first since he finished in second place at The Raceway in Belle Isle, Michigan, in 2016. Managing an additional top-10 result before the 2024 season concluded, Daly would wait another four months before he was officially announced to replace Romain Grosjean and drive JHR’s No. 77 Dallara-Chevrolet entry on a full-time basis in 2025.

Sting Ray Robb, a 23-year-old native of Boise, Idaho, will assume driving responsibilities of JHR’s No. 78 Dallara-Chevrolet entry as he is coming off his second consecutive season in IndyCar competition. This past season, he drove the No. 41 entry for A.J. Foyt Racing to an average-finishing result of 19.4 and settled in 20th place in the final standings. Previously in 2023, he drove for Dale Coyne Racing to an average-finishing result of 22.2 and a 23rd-place ranking in the final standings.

Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne Racing (DCR), a six-time IndyCar race-winning team, was the latest organization to finalize its driver lineup for the 2025 season between January and February this year. The drivers who will compete for DCR are Jacob Abel and Rinus VeeKay.

Jacob Abel, a 23-year-old native of Louisville, Kentucky, is coming off a third consecutive campaign in the Indy NXT division for Abel Motorsports, where he scored three victories and finished in the runner-up spot in the final championship standings. Having previously competed in multiple series, including the GT World Challenge America, Indy Pro 2000 Championship and Formula 4 United States Championship divisions, Abel will be piloting the No. 51 Dallara-Honda entry for his first-ever IndyCar campaign. Previously, DCR’s No. 51 entry was split between Katherine Legge, Tristan Vautier and rookie competitors Colin Braun, Lucas Ghiotto, Nolan Siegel and Toby Sowery.

Rinus Veekay, a 24-year-old native of Hoofddorp, Netherlands, grabbed the final unoccupied seat to this year’s grid, which was DCR’s No. 18 Dallara-Honda entry that had been piloted between four different competitors throughout the 2024 season. VeeKay, the 2020 IndyCar Rookie-of-the-Year recipient, is coming off his fifth and final campaign at Ed Carpenter Racing, where he recorded a single top-five result and settled in 13th place in the driver’s standings. His lone victory to date spans back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in May 2021 while his latest podium result is a third-place run at Barber Motorsports Park in May 2022.

Prema Racing

Prema Racing will etch a new chapter in its rich legacy in motorsports competition by competing in IndyCar for the first time in 2025. Founded in 1983 and based in Grisignano di Zocco, Italy, the team has since achieved 80 championships across multiple motorsports regions, including the Formula 2 and 3 divisions, and featured a multitude of open-wheel stars, many of whom compete in Formula 1 and even included current IndyCar competitor Marcus Armstrong and former IndyCar star Ryan Briscoe. Despite being entered as a non-chartered team, Prema Racing will field two Chevrolet-powered entries for its inaugural campaign in IndyCar competition and feature Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman as its primary drivers while Romain Grosjean, a former Formula 1 competitor who lost his recent IndyCar ride at Juncos Hollinger Racing, will serve as the team’s reserve competitor.

Callum Ilott, a former Ferrari Driver Academy competitor from Cambridge, England, who notched a podium result in the GTE Am Class during the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans, returns to full-time IndyCar competition for the first time since he competed at Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2023. This past season, he competed in two IndyCar events at Arrow McLaren, where he finished 11th during both the season-opening event at the Streets of St. Petersburg and the 108th Indy 500. Through 38 previous starts in IndyCar competition, Ilott has recorded four top-10 career results, two career-best fifth-place finishes, 13 laps led and an overall average-finishing result of 16.7. He will pilot Prema’s No. 90 Dallara-Chevrolet entry.

Robert Shwartzman, the 2019 Formula 3 champion from Tel Aviv, Israel, will also join Prema and drive the No. 83 Dallara-Chevrolet entry for his inaugural campaign in IndyCar competition. This past season, he competed in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship region with AF Corse, where he achieved a victory in the Lone Star Le Mans at Circuit of the Americas. Having served as both a test and reserve competitor for Ferrari, Shwartzman also campaigned in two seasons in Formula 2 with Prema, where he scored six victories and finished second in the 2021 final standings behind current McLaren F1 competitor Oscar Piastri. Prior to his Formula 3 title in 2019, Shwartzman claimed the 2018 Toyota Racing Series title with M2 Competition.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports

Despite not entering the 2025 IndyCar season as a full-time organization and with no charters, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports will field two entries that will contend for starting spots for this year’s 109th Indy 500. The team’s driver lineup for its two-car effort features the return of Ryan Hunter-Reay and the addition of Jack Harvey.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 champion and the 2012 IndyCar champion from Dallas, Texas, will drive DRR/Cusick’s No. 23 Dallara-Chevrolet entry for a third consecutive season in his one-race attempt to make his 17th career start in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Having last competed as a full-time IndyCar competitor in 2021, Hunter-Reay has recorded six top-10 results, including his 2014 victory, throughout his previous 16 Indy 500 starts. Since becoming a part-time competitor in 2023, he has finished 11th and 26th, respectively, during his previous two Indy starts with DRR/Cusick. Throughout the 2023 season, he also competed in the final 10 events with Ed Carpenter Racing. With all eyes on 2025, Hunter-Reay will attempt to become the 22nd competitor overall to achieve multiple Indy 500 victories.

Jack Harvey, the 2012 British Formula 3 champion from Bassingham, United Kingdom, will make his first-ever IndyCar attempt in a Dallara-Chevrolet entry and in DRR/Cusick’s No. 24 car as he also strives to qualify for his eighth Indy 500 after being absent from the event a year ago. Having previously competed with Meyer Shank Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Harvey spent this past season competing in all but three IndyCar events with Dale Coyne Racing. During his part-time effort, he recorded an average-finishing result of 19.9 and finished as high as 13th on the track twice. During his seven previous Indy 500 starts, he finished a career-best ninth in 2020. Harvey’s current best on-track result in IndyCar competition is third, which occurred at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2019.

With the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series grid set, the season is scheduled to commence at the Streets of St. Petersburg for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this upcoming Sunday, March 2. The opener’s air broadcast coverage will commence at noon ET on FOX.