23XI and Upper Deck Expand Relationship with Multi-Year Deal

Upper Deck will be featured at select upcoming races with 23XI drivers; memorabilia collection will continue to grow

Huntersville, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today a multi-year expansion of its relationship with Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles. Last year, the collaboration debuted with Upper Deck featured on the No. 45 Toyota Camry at Darlington Raceway, as Tyler Reddick raced his way to the regular season championship. The expanded collaboration will continue to see Upper Deck highlighted on-track with 23XI’s drivers and feature Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia and race-used collectibles.

Upper Deck’s first race will be this coming weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with Corey Heim in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Heim, who was recently announced as 23XI’s first development driver, will be making his first start at COTA in the Xfinity Series. Later in the summer, Upper Deck will be featured on the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE when Tyler Reddick competes at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The collaboration will again extend beyond the track to include a premium memorabilia collection featuring authentic race-used pieces from all of 23XI’s teams and drivers. Available to fans and collectors, the memorabilia collection will include race-worn items, car-raced items, autographed artwork, and more. When 23XI and Upper Deck partnered last season, it marked the first racing additions to the Upper Deck roster in over 20 years. This season, Riley Herbst and Corey Heim join Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace on that growing roster.

“We’re eager to continue connecting new audiences to the world of racing with a fresh approach, especially after the excitement from our initial collaboration,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “We look forward to expanding on last season’s success and creating lasting memories through unique memorabilia and collectibles.”

Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, shared, “Following a thrilling start to our partnership last season with Tyler securing the regular season championship in the Upper Deck Toyota, we’re excited to expand our relationship with Upper Deck. We’re always interested in unique ways to connect with fans and this collaboration continues to be a great way to do that. We look forward to generating more memorable moments this year and sharing those moments with fans through the exciting world of collectibles.”

Upper Deck’s 23XI Racing memorabilia collection will be available this year through the Upper Deck Store and Upper Deck Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment’s most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (/UpperDeck), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim as the team’s development driver. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.