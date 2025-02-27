The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA Race Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2nd, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90). On Saturday, March 1st, the NCS practice and Busch Light Pole qualifying can be seen on Amazon Prime at 11 a.m. ET.

This will be the first time the NCS will run the shorter (2.40-mile) track configuration, an equally challenging 2.3-mile, 20-turn National Course. Previously, it was a longer configuration at 3.41 miles, a 20-turn full course layout.

The new reconfiguration will eliminate approximately a mile of the backside of the permanent road course’s traditional layout and is expected to shave roughly a minute off lap times.

The world’s top-ranked decathlete and Olympic medalist Leo Neugebauer will serve as Honorary Starter for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Neugebauer won a silver medal in his 2024 Olympics debut in Paris. Riley Gaines will provide the pre-race invocation. Gaines was a 12-time NCAA All-American at the University of Kentucky and named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year in her final season.

Track Information

Season Race Number: 3 of 36

Next Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The Place: Circuit of The Americas

Track Length: 2.40 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 228.0 miles (95 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 45), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 95)

Practice

Two practice sessions run with two groups.

Each group gets 20 minutes per session.

Qualifying

Run with two groups.

Each group gets 20 minutes.

Times are blended back together after both groups are completed; the field is set fastest to slowest.

Who and what should you look out for at the COTA?