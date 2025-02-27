Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Circuit of the Americas | Focused Health 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Austin Gamblers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 30th

2025 Owner Points Position: 31st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● New Faces, New Places: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver Anthony Alfredo would join the team full-time for its sophomore season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

2025 marks the sophomore season for the Young’s Motorsports team in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition after a healthy and competitive freshman season with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the controls.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 120 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the third of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Austin Gamblers, who will serve as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 65-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

The Austin Gamblers is one of eight Professional Bull Riding (PBR) teams in the PBR Teams Series. Based in Austin, Texas, it represents the Capital City in the world of Western professional sports and competitive bull riding.

For complete information about who we are, our schedule of events, our partners and sponsors, where to buy Gambler gear and more, visit austingamblers.com.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s first road course of the season will mark Alfredo’s fourth career start at the newly reconfigured 2.3-mile road course.

Alfredo earned a track-best 12th after starting 30th in the 2024 edition of the Focused Health 250 for Our Motorsports.

In his three previous starts, Alfredo has tailed three straight top-16 finishes with a 100 percent lap completion of 142 laps.

With two down and 31 races to go, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team look to punch their ticket toward the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a victory in the second race of the year.

The NASCAR Cup Series will follow the Xfinity Series rumble with their main event, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, on Sunday, March 2.

After two straight weekends of racing, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will take a breather over the next two weekends before returning to action in Sin City at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Circuit of the Americas average Xfinity finish of 13.7.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering COTA, Alfredo has 120 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.4.

● Atlanta Motor Speedway | Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 Race Recap: The first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races from the “Peach State” kicked off on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Without the benefit of practice, Anthony Alfredo stormed to a strong qualifying lap aboard his No. 42 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet, making the field on his qualifying time in the 18th position.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo guided his Young’s Motorsports team toward the front of the pack, keeping the team in the hunt for its first top-10 finish of the season.

Unfortunately, 22 laps from the checkered flag, Alfredo was an innocent victim in a multicar accident, which caused terminal damage to his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Thankfully, Alfredo was evaluated and quickly released from the infield care center, but the team was left with a frustrating 37th-place finish.

After two races, the team is hungry to boost its average finish of 29.5 after a season-high 22nd in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 133rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 132 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s third race will be his third tango at Circuit of the Americas as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Circuit of the Americas.

The team earned a track-best finish of 20th after starting 34th in the 2024 edition of the 2024 Focused Health 250 with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

Also, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 11 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the Lone Star State.

The organization posted a team-best second-place finish at the track on May 21, 2021, with Kaz Grala at the wheel in the Toyota Tundra 225.

The team also won the Truck Series pole with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed in 2022.

Since 2021, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.7 and an average finish of 25.8 in 11 Circuit of the Americas Truck Series starts overall between nine drivers.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 35 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.0 and an average finish of 23.8.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Circuit of the Americas: “I am excited to go to Circuit of the Americas this weekend, especially with the new layout. I think it will be an exciting race with some new challenges for the drivers.

“I’ve come to enjoy road course racing and feel like it’s a good opportunity to score stage points and bring home a good finish.”

On New Circuit of the Americas Configuration: “Fortunately, with all the laps with Hendrick Motorsports in the simulator, I have gotten a lot of laps on the new layout and feel confident heading to the track this weekend.

“It cuts out a good portion of the track and honestly simplifies the track some but probably gives up a passing zone or two. We will see for sure on Saturday afternoon.”

On Early Season Bad Luck: “Honestly, we have done a good job controlling what’s in our control, and the team has been bringing fast cars to the track. Sometimes, that’s all you can really ask for.

“We will get better results starting this weekend and dig out of this hole. I cannot thank the Young’s Motorsports team for their hard work and our partners’ continued support.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The Focused Health 250 (65 laps | 156 miles) is the third of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., February 28, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Sat., March 1, shortly after 1:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are local (CT).