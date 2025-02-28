AM Racing | Harrison Burton Circuit of the Americas Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Circuit of the Americas | Focused Health 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 079

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The Statesville, N.C.-based team hopes to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by running two cars throughout the season with its No. 76 AM Racing entry.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Focused Health 250 will mark Burton’s second Xfinity Series start at the newly reconfigured 2.3-mile road course.

In his lone Xfinity Series start at the Austin, Texas-based race track, Burton delivered a sixth-place finish after starting 10th in the 2021 running of the Pit Boss 250.

Additionally, the Huntersville, N.C. native does have three Cup Series starts at COTA, delivering a track-best of 17th after starting 19th in the 2022 edition of the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering COTA, Burton has 77 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 26 top-five and 51 top-10 finishes, and a championship best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

In addition to the 77 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Keep it Rolling: The new combination of Harrison Burton and AM Racing has given the organization the best start to its Xfinity Series program in the team’s young history.

After two races, the team stands sixth in both the driver and owner championship standings and maintains an average finish of eighth with 100 percent of the laps completed.

The team’s finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway marked just the second time in their history that they recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, since the 2023 season when Brett Moffitt scored top-10 results consecutively at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono (Pa.) Raceway respectively.

Heading to COTA, Burton is five points behind cousin Jeb Burton for fifth in the Xfinity Series championship standings and 23 markers behind championship leader Austin Hill.

● Atlanta Motor Speedway | Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 Race Recap: The start of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continued last weekend with the first of two races at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Without the benefit of practice, Burton qualified his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang solidly into the field in the 19th position.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton quickly maneuvered his blue oval forward through the field and contended for crucial stage points in Stage 1. He finished ninth and collected two stage points along the way.

Despite an ill-handling race car, Burton refused to be denied his second top-10 finish of the season. At times, he was jammed in traffic, but he avoided another last-lap accident to finish 10th.

The finish made Burton and the AM Racing team the only team to finish inside the top-10 together in the opening two races of the season.

● Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2025 season underway, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Castle Products, Dead On Tools, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, No Days Off Premium Water, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief for his seventh career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first race at Circuit of the Americas.

In his previous six Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Circuit of the Americas: “I am looking forward to Circuit of the Americas this weekend. It is a newly reconfigured course, but I think it should be a track layout that we should be able to capitalize on with our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.

“We’ve had a good start to the season, and as a team, we want nothing more than to continue that ahead of the upcoming west coast swing.”

On Top-10 Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I am really proud of everyone on this AM Racing team. Getting another top-10 finish came from a lot of hard work. Our car was fast, but it was so hard to get it back when we lost the track position.

“We never gave up, though, and we were able to bring back another top-10 finish. Hopefully, our strong start to the season continues at Circuit of the Americas this weekend.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I believe we can turn some heads in 2025. I think our goals and expectations are not only obtainable, but we can execute them well and put this AM Racing team into the Playoffs in 2025.

“We have a lot of people and partners who believe in what we are doing this season, and I’d love nothing more than to deliver AM Racing their first career Xfinity Series win, join the Playoffs and hunt for a championship.

“I believe it’s going to be a fun year.”

Race Information:

The Focused Health 250 (65 laps | 156 miles) is the third of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., February 28, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Sat., March 1, shortly after 1:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.