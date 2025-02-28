Selling Your Car Online? Do This Before Putting It On The Market

Selling your car online is the quickest and most effective way to reach potential buyers, but to get the best price and ensure a smooth transaction, you need to consider some additional steps before listing.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through essential tips, including simple upgrades to help you present your vehicle in the best possible light and attract serious buyers.

Selling your car online

Online sales offer the benefit of reaching a wide audience. You have the flexibility to set your price and manage the entire sale process on your terms. However, as a private seller, your car will likely need to be priced lower than a dealer’s offer due to the perceived risk involved for buyers.

If your listing isn’t getting much attention, it’s important to compare your car to others with similar specs, mileage, and price to ensure it remains competitive.

Selling your car to a dealership

On the flip side, selling your car to a dealership is typically quicker and less hassle.

Dealerships handle all the paperwork, and the sale is usually completed within a day, which is ideal if you’re looking to upgrade or sell quickly.

However, you may not get as much for your car as you would when selling privately, as dealerships typically offer lower prices to account for their overhead and profit margins.

Must do’s before listing your car online

Take High-Quality Photos

High-quality photos are everything when selling your car online. It ultimately makes a good first impression.

Capture your car from multiple angles, ensuring you show the exterior, interior, engine bay, and boot.

If buyers don’t see certain areas, like the engine bay, they might assume you’re hiding something, which can raise doubts—it’s always better to be honest and upfront.

It’s important to present your car clean and tidy; a dirty vehicle with a cluttered interior can give the impression that you’ve neglected it. By taking clear, well-lit photos, you put yourself in good stead for a lucrative sale.

Avoid crappy buzzwords

Avoid overused and vague buzzwords like “never let me down” or “runs great”. These terms don’t offer real insight into the car’s condition and can come across as unprofessional.

Instead, focus on providing specific details about the work that has been done on the vehicle, any upgrades or repairs, and any existing faults. Clear, factual descriptions of the car’s condition will attract serious buyers who appreciate transparency and are more likely to engage with your listing.

Be realistic about it’s worth

Pricing your car realistically is one of the most important factors in getting it sold. Often, the reason a car doesn’t sell is because the price is too high.

A good rule of thumb is to price your car slightly below the average asking price to make it more appealing, especially if you need to sell quickly.

Be honest with yourself about what you need to get for the car—if the price isn’t right for your budget or if you’re holding out for a certain amount, it may be worth waiting until you can adjust your expectations.

Get it Valeted

Before listing your car for sale, get it valeted if you can. A clean and well-presented car creates a positive first impression and can significantly increase its appeal to potential buyers.

A thorough valet will remove dirt, stains, and unpleasant odours from both the interior and exterior. When buyers see a spotless car, they’re more likely to see value in it and will feel more confident in making an offer.

Buy some affordable car accessories to finish it off

Adding a few affordable car accessories can help enhance the appeal of your vehicle and make it stand out from the competition.

Simple upgrades like a fresh set of floor mats can go a long way. Vauxhall car mats, VW car mats, BMW car mats, you name it, they all exist. Just make sure you do a bit of background research on the brand to make sure you’re getting good-quality stuff.

These accessories don’t have to be expensive, but they can elevate the car’s appearance and create the impression that the car has been cared for. Even just an air freshener can do wonders.

Get Your MOT Done (if it’s coming up)

Having a valid MOT on your car is a significant selling point, especially if the MOT is due soon.

If your car’s MOT is close to expiring, it’s worth getting it renewed before putting your car on the market. A fresh MOT can make your car much more attractive to potential buyers, giving them one less thing to worry about.

If you have a fresh MOT done already, list it! It’s a massive point to make in your listing.

To Conclude

Keep in mind that the car market tends to slow down during the winter and around Christmas, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t sell immediately. However, by following the previously mentioned to-do list—taking high-quality photos, pricing realistically, and presenting your car in its best condition—you’ll be in a strong position when the market picks back up.

A well-prepared listing can make all the difference, no matter the time of year. For more tips on selling your car, click here.