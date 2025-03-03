GMG Racing and Kyle Washington Double Podium in IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge in Texas

Kyle Washington Three for Four in VP Racing Challenge Podiums in First Two Race Weekends of 2025 at Daytona and Circuit of The Americas in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

AUSTIN, Texas (March 3, 2025) – Sports car racing champions GMG Racing and longtime team driver Kyle Washington have built a three-for-four record of Bronze class podium finishes in the team’s and Washington’s debut races in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge series after second and third place finishes on Saturday in Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2025 championship at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Washington won the second of two races in the season-opening VP Racing Challenge doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway in January and now has a record of three-straight podium showings in the series in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R after the COTA rounds.

“This weekend proved valuable for Kyle because he had to really dig deep into his race craft,” said GMG Racing Founder and Team Principal James Sofronas. “There was a lot of lapped traffic. He was faster than some of the LMP3s, and obviously faster than the GT4 competitors, so we had to manage his traffic and race skills every lap to stay with the lead pack. In that regard, he did really well. He kept some people behind us in Saturday’s second race, and with a few more laps maybe he could have taken the win. This was a great experience for him. Kyle had to set up his passes early, and he is going to take all of this experience with him to the next races in the additional series he is scheduled to run in 2025.”

The VP Racing Challenge sprints were a support race for NASCAR, and all series ran on COTA’s 2.3-mile, 20-turn National course that was used for the first time for a major race weekend in over a decade. The layout was last used when the Australian-based V8 Supercars visited Austin in 2013, the first and still only appearance of the popular series in the U.S.

“The short track National course at COTA was much more challenging with no places to rest like the full Formula 1 layout,” Washington said. “Reeling in Samantha Tan in that fast BMW was a real challenge, but second place was one step higher on the podium than our result in the morning race. I’m exhausted, but it was an amazing experience. Cheers to her, and to IMSA and NASCAR for putting on an amazing weekend!”

Washington trails championship leader Tan by just 90 points after the first two of the VP Racing Challenge’s six scheduled doubleheader weekends, but current plans call for a partial season of select races in IMSA competition.

“Regardless of what the rest of 2025 looks like, the IMSA VP Racing series has been a great experience, and particularly good for Kyle to further develop his race craft at an earlier point in the season than in recent years,” Sofronas said. “Just getting the chance to race at Daytona and COTA at any time is a great experience, but we really enjoyed the VP Racing Challenge and would love to do more races.”

Next up for GMG Racing is the season-opening IMSA Carrera Cup weekend at Sebring International Raceway in less than two weeks, March 12 – 14. A press release announcing GMG’s multi-car Carrera Cup effort for this season will be made in the coming days.

﻿About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility recently relocated to The Thermal Club and with a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.