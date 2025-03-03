Josh Berry to drive No. 21 eero Ford Mustang for three races

STUART, Va. (March 3, 2025) – Wood Brothers Racing today announced a new sponsorship by eero that will see the leader in whole-home Wi-Fi solutions featured as a primary partner for three races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The No. 21 eero Ford Mustang will make its debut at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9, for the Shriners Children’s 500.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, eero set out to make Wi-Fi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and easy to use. As the pioneer of the first home mesh Wi-Fi system, eero is known for its high-quality design, intuitive technology, and award-winning hardware and software that deliver seamless connectivity for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers.

“NASCAR represents the perfect blend of technology and performance, making it an ideal platform for eero to showcase our commitment to delivering race car-fast connectivity,” said Laura Levine, Global Head of Brand and Marketing at eero. “Our sponsorship with Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR’s most storied team, and Josh Berry aligns perfectly with our values of innovation and reliability. Just as Wood Brothers pioneered modern pit stop techniques, eero pioneered home mesh Wi-Fi technology, and we’re excited to bring these two innovation stories together on the track. We look forward to supporting Josh and the No. 21 team as they push for victory lane, while demonstrating how eero’s technology keeps teams connected when every millisecond counts.”

Following its first appearance at Phoenix, the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang will return for the marquee Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25 and the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13.

“There’s a lot of excitement around our team this year with Josh behind the wheel and several new partners joining us, including eero,” said Jon Wood, President at Wood Brothers Racing. “eero is an innovative company that fits well with us, and we’re proud to welcome them to the No. 21 team this year. Reliable connectivity is important in everything we do, and eero delivers that at the highest level.”

The sponsorship comes as Berry, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, takes on his first season behind the wheel of the famed No. 21 car and second full-time season in the Cup Series where he aims to score his first premier series win with the Wood Brothers.

“I’m really excited to have eero on board with us at Wood Brothers Racing this year,” said Berry. “I had the opportunity to work with eero last season, so it’s great to see the company continuing its involvement in NASCAR, now with our No. 21 team. I’m looking forward to representing them and hopefully taking the eero Ford Mustang to victory lane.”

The Shriners Children’s 500 is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with coverage available on FOX Sports 1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.