NewAge Products Announces Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Premium garage storage brand becomes official supplier for renowned auto racing organization

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (March 3, 2025) – NewAge Products, a leading brand in home improvement and storage solutions, including garage cabinetry, outdoor kitchen cabinetry and cooking appliances, and premium outdoor furniture, is proud to announce its partnership as an Official Supplier of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, one of NASCAR’s most legendary teams, for the 2025 season.

This dynamic collaboration brings together two brands that share a passion for precision, innovation and high performance. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jimmie Johnson, who is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. Competing under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB fields the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Erik Jones, the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for select races featuring Jimmie Johnson himself. With NASCAR legend Richard Petty, “The King,” serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB honors its storied past while embracing a bold vision for the future of motorsports.

“We are excited to partner with NewAge Products this season as we strive to create unique experiences for our partners and guests,” said Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner. “The premium quality of NewAge Products garage solutions will help take our footprint to the next level.”

“We are thrilled to partner with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, an organization that embodies the same drive for excellence that defines NewAge Products,” said Parag Shah, President of NewAge Products. “At NewAge, we take pride in engineering high-quality solutions that transform spaces, and we’re excited to bring that same level of innovation to one of the most competitive teams in motorsports.”

This collaboration underscores NewAge Products’ commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for professionals who demand the best in organization, durability and functionality. Whether in high-performance racing or everyday home improvement, NewAge Products continues to redefine the way to optimize spaces.

For more information regarding NewAge Products, please contact Scout Petersen, scout@purpleorangepr.com, and for more information regarding LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, please contact Amy Stock, astock@legacymotorclub.com.

ABOUT NEWAGE PRODUCTS: Since 2008, NewAge Products has engineered best-in-class solutions to organize and beautify living spaces. The brand’s high-quality products are designed with functionality, precision and elegance in mind. NewAge Products is a trusted consumer brand and valued trade partner for both home improvement and commercial business. Known for offering unique garage, home and outdoor products, and excellent customer service, NewAge Products’ talented team of problem solvers is passionate about helping customers live their best lives. With award-winning leadership and designers and over 75 patents held, NewAge Products is re-imagining spaces inside and out. NewAge is a proud partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, USA Hockey and Habitat for Humanity.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.