NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes (Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Frontline Enterprises Ford Team)

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Frontline Enterprises Ford Team
Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

Shriners Children’s 500
Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
Event: Race 5 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 312
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off its “West Coast Swing” this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. Successful automotive dealer and long-time Todd Gilliland supporter, Frontline Enterprises, will serve as the primary partner of Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 312-lap event.

Entering a new era with the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the Canadian automotive dealer will support Gilliland in the NASCAR Cup Series for the fourth consecutive year and will bring a bold, new look to Gilliland’s Ford at the Arizona track. Additionally, Frontline Enterprises will serve as a full season associate sponsor of Gilliland and the No. 34 team.

Frontline Enterprises has been a key figure in Gilliland’s NASCAR career, partnering with the driver during his time in the ARCA Menards Series before following Gilliland to FRM and the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“Frontline Enterprises is really excited to be on board with Todd again for another season,” said Brett Stevens, Owner, Frontline Enterprises. “It’s going to be an exciting year with the new 34 number. Todd was very impressive last year, and we can’t wait for Phoenix. Todd is not only a great driver but also a great person and has become a longtime friend. We at Frontline look forward to many more years of partnership, and I look forward to many more years of beating him at golf.”

“I’m excited to have Frontline Enterprises back with me in the Cup Series for the fourth consecutive year,” said Gilliland. “Brett (Stevens) has been a long-time supporter of mine and a great friend. We have a lot of great memories together, and I’m looking forward to making more. ‘The “West Coast Swing’ puts a little more stress on everyone with the logistics and travel, but it’s nothing this team can’t handle. I’m excited to head out to Phoenix with my Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse and hopefully park it in Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky
Hometown: Victorville, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Spire Motorsports Shriners Children’s Race Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson and William Byron To Split Trio Of Races In No 07 for Spire Motorsports
01:18
Video thumbnail
Legge joins Live Fast Motorsports for Cup debut at Phoenix
02:03
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
01:08
Video thumbnail
Bell outduels competition for back to back NASCAR Cup Series victories
03:06

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

SNOW BELT MGMT ANNOUNCES VANS WARPED TOUR’S ENTRY TO NASCAR FOR GOVX 200

Official Release -
Snow Belt MGMT today announced that Vans Warped Tour will serve as the primary sponsor of Nick Leitz in the #07 SS-GreenLight Racing Camaro
Read more

Spire Motorsports Shriners Children’s Race Advance

Official Release -
In 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-15 and three top-20 finishes.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: PHOENIX RACEWAY PRE-RACE ADVANCE

Official Release -
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson has a strong history at Phoenix Raceway, earning four NASCAR Cup Series victories at the track.
Read more

Spire Motorsports General Tire 150 Race Advance

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports will field an ARCA Menards Series entry for the second time in 2025 when Corey Day will drive the No. 77 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet SS in Friday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category