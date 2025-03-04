Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes (Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Frontline Enterprises Ford Team)

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Frontline Enterprises Ford Team

Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

Shriners Children’s 500

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Event: Race 5 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 312

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off its “West Coast Swing” this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. Successful automotive dealer and long-time Todd Gilliland supporter, Frontline Enterprises, will serve as the primary partner of Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 312-lap event.

Entering a new era with the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the Canadian automotive dealer will support Gilliland in the NASCAR Cup Series for the fourth consecutive year and will bring a bold, new look to Gilliland’s Ford at the Arizona track. Additionally, Frontline Enterprises will serve as a full season associate sponsor of Gilliland and the No. 34 team.

Frontline Enterprises has been a key figure in Gilliland’s NASCAR career, partnering with the driver during his time in the ARCA Menards Series before following Gilliland to FRM and the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“Frontline Enterprises is really excited to be on board with Todd again for another season,” said Brett Stevens, Owner, Frontline Enterprises. “It’s going to be an exciting year with the new 34 number. Todd was very impressive last year, and we can’t wait for Phoenix. Todd is not only a great driver but also a great person and has become a longtime friend. We at Frontline look forward to many more years of partnership, and I look forward to many more years of beating him at golf.”

“I’m excited to have Frontline Enterprises back with me in the Cup Series for the fourth consecutive year,” said Gilliland. “Brett (Stevens) has been a long-time supporter of mine and a great friend. We have a lot of great memories together, and I’m looking forward to making more. ‘The “West Coast Swing’ puts a little more stress on everyone with the logistics and travel, but it’s nothing this team can’t handle. I’m excited to head out to Phoenix with my Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse and hopefully park it in Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky

Hometown: Victorville, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

