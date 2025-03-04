Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes (Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Frontline Enterprises Ford Team)

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Frontline Enterprises Ford Team
Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes
Shriners Children’s 500
Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
Event: Race 5 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 312
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off its “West Coast Swing” this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. Successful automotive dealer and long-time Todd Gilliland supporter, Frontline Enterprises, will serve as the primary partner of Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 312-lap event.
Entering a new era with the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the Canadian automotive dealer will support Gilliland in the NASCAR Cup Series for the fourth consecutive year and will bring a bold, new look to Gilliland’s Ford at the Arizona track. Additionally, Frontline Enterprises will serve as a full season associate sponsor of Gilliland and the No. 34 team.
Frontline Enterprises has been a key figure in Gilliland’s NASCAR career, partnering with the driver during his time in the ARCA Menards Series before following Gilliland to FRM and the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.
“Frontline Enterprises is really excited to be on board with Todd again for another season,” said Brett Stevens, Owner, Frontline Enterprises. “It’s going to be an exciting year with the new 34 number. Todd was very impressive last year, and we can’t wait for Phoenix. Todd is not only a great driver but also a great person and has become a longtime friend. We at Frontline look forward to many more years of partnership, and I look forward to many more years of beating him at golf.”
“I’m excited to have Frontline Enterprises back with me in the Cup Series for the fourth consecutive year,” said Gilliland. “Brett (Stevens) has been a long-time supporter of mine and a great friend. We have a lot of great memories together, and I’m looking forward to making more. ‘The “West Coast Swing’ puts a little more stress on everyone with the logistics and travel, but it’s nothing this team can’t handle. I’m excited to head out to Phoenix with my Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse and hopefully park it in Victory Lane.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky
Hometown: Victorville, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina
Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
