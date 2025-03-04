Cindric, Freightliner Celebrate No. 2 Legacy with Earnhardt Throwback

Darlington Throwback Weekend scheme celebrates the storied history of the No. 2 in NASCAR

COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 4, 2025) – Team Penske and Austin Cindric today unveiled a special throwback paint scheme for the upcoming Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. Cindric’s No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang will sport a blue and yellow design inspired by the 1979 and 1980 No. 2 livery driven by the late Dale Earnhardt.

Cindric revealed the scheme Tuesday afternoon at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion, joined by Governor Henry McMaster and Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris.

“There are few names in our sport more recognizable than Earnhardt. The opportunity to pay tribute to a legend, while also recognizing the incredible history of the No. 2 in NASCAR, was the goal behind this scheme,” said Cindric. “Freightliner has always been an incredible partner for us at Team Penske and played a key role in bringing this vision to life. We’ve had a lot of fun working through the details, and I hope our car stands out for fans at the track and those tuning in during Darlington Throwback Weekend.”

Earnhardt piloted the blue and yellow No. 2 during the 1979 and 1980 NASCAR Cup Series seasons. Driving for Rod Osterlund, he earned Rookie of the Year honors in 1979, securing his first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway. The following year, Earnhardt led the standings from the second race onward, ultimately capturing his first of seven Cup Series championships.

The No. 2 car boasts one of the most storied legacies in the Cup Series, accumulating 102 wins—tied for fourth with the No. 3 on the all-time wins list among car numbers. Over the years, 108 drivers have piloted the No. 2, including Earnhardt, who won six races in the same blue and yellow scheme that Cindric will revive for this year’s Throwback Weekend. Four Team Penske drivers have piloted the No. 2 Cup Series entry and have accumulated 81 of those triumphs.

Columbia, South Carolina, served as a fitting backdrop for the scheme’s reveal with Darlington Raceway and Freightliner’s roots running deep in the Palmetto State. One hour north of Columbia stands one of Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) headquarters in Fort Mill, a facility home to hundreds of professionals specializing in sales, marketing, finance, and dealer operations, strategically positioned near Charlotte’s commercial hub and in close proximity to many of DTNA’s manufacturing locations. The significance of this location and its team members to Freightliner’s daily operations is reflected in this season’s primary Freightliner scheme on the No. 2, which features a map highlighting both Fort Mill and Portland, Oregon—DTNA’s second headquarters.

As Darlington celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025, this year also marks the 11th annual Official Throwback Weekend, a tradition that honors NASCAR’s rich history.

“Darlington is the perfect place to celebrate NASCAR’s heritage, and this scheme is a fantastic tribute to Dale Earnhardt and the legacy of the No. 2,” said Harris. “Throwback Weekend is all about honoring the icons who shaped the sport, and we’re thrilled to see Austin and Team Penske bring this classic look back to life for the fans.”

The Goodyear 400 at the track “Too Tough to Tame” is set for Sunday, April 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

ABOUT FREIGHTLINER TRUCKS

Freightliner Trucks is a brand of Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), headquartered in Portland, Oregon. With 80 years of experience, Freightliner produces and markets medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks as the leading heavy-duty truck brand in North America. DTNA is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. More information is available at www.Freightliner.com.

ABOUT TEAM PENSKE

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 640 major race wins, over 690 pole positions and 47 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition; three of those Championships added within the 2024 season. Over the course of its 58-year history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2025, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport also races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.