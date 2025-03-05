Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes
Shriners Children’s 500
Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
Event: Race 5 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 312
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Phoenix Raceway is next up on the schedule for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team. Leaving the Circuit of the Americas with an 8th place finish, Gragson currently sits 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings but looks to close in on the top-25 with a solid performance in Arizona.
Long John Silver’s will make its debut on the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 312-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
In eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Phoenix Raceway, Gragson has notched one win, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes. In three Cup Series starts, Gragson has two top-15 finishes, finishing 12th in both visits to the track in 2024.
“Running the Long John Silver’s car brings back a lot of great memories from when I was eight years old,” said Gragson. “After the skate park, we’d go to Long John Silver’s, and I’d always get the popcorn shrimp. Now, to be driving this car in the Cup Series — it’s a full-circle moment. Let’s go have some fun in Phoenix!”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Will Cooper
Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.