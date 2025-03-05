Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

Shriners Children’s 500

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Event: Race 5 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 312

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Phoenix Raceway is next up on the schedule for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team. Leaving the Circuit of the Americas with an 8th place finish, Gragson currently sits 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings but looks to close in on the top-25 with a solid performance in Arizona.

Long John Silver’s will make its debut on the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 312-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

In eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Phoenix Raceway, Gragson has notched one win, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes. In three Cup Series starts, Gragson has two top-15 finishes, finishing 12th in both visits to the track in 2024.

“Running the Long John Silver’s car brings back a lot of great memories from when I was eight years old,” said Gragson. “After the skate park, we’d go to Long John Silver’s, and I’d always get the popcorn shrimp. Now, to be driving this car in the Cup Series — it’s a full-circle moment. Let’s go have some fun in Phoenix!”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Will Cooper

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.