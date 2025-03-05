Haas Factory Team Advance | Phoenix I

Phoenix I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Format: 312 Laps, 312 miles, Stages: 60-185-312

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Phoenix Raceway hosts its annual spring date this weekend for the fourth points race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Series season.

There have been eight different winners in the previous eight Xfinity races held at Phoenix.

Cole Custer won the Xfinity race at Phoenix in the fall of 2023 while running the No. 00 car, where he started 7th and led 96 laps.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Haas/Andy’s

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Pit Boss

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Phoenix (Cup)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his 7th Cup start at Phoenix this weekend, as he makes his first Cup start at Phoenix since the season finale in 2022.

His best finish came in his debut race at the track in 2020, when he drove up to 9th after starting in the 16th position.

He has started inside the top-10 in two of his last three races, and has an average starting position of 16.0.

Creed at Phoenix (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 6

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 8th Xfinity start at Phoenix this weekend, where has five straight top-10 finishes. He has the most top-10 (6) and top-5 (3) finishes at Phoenix of any track in his career at the Xfinity level.

He has started inside the top-10 in all seven career races, and holds an average starting position of 6.4.

Mayer at Phoenix (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Mayer makes his 8th Xfinity start at Phoenix this weekend, fresh off an 11th-place finish in the season finale last season. His best career finish is fifth in the fall of 2023 when he started 16th.

His best career starting position in seventh in the spring of 2022, and he started 8th in the fall race last season.

Where They Stand:

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings through three races this season.

Xfinity Points Standings (00: 4th, 41: 5th): Creed now sits fourth in the Xfinity points standings behind the three winners with 108 total points on the season, while Mayer is right behind him in fifth place with 94 points heading into Phoenix next Saturday.