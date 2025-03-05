GOVX and Speedway Motorsports Announce Official Partnership

As part of a multi-year agreement, GOVX will further expand its mission to provide affordable race tickets to the Military and First Responder communities

GOVX savings on race tickets at Speedway Motorsports venues will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the upcoming March 14-16 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race weekend

CONCORD, NC (March 5, 2025) — Speedway Motorsports and GOVX, the online shopping platform exclusively for current and former military, first responders, emergency medical professionals, educators and other government service personnel, announced today an official multi-year partnership that will bring exclusive offers on race tickets to the GOVX community at all Speedway Motorsports tracks across the country.

This agreement follows the earlier announcement of GOVX as an Official Partner of NASCAR, and its role as Presenting Sponsor and Official Verification Partner of the NASCAR Miltix program. Through the Miltix program, those who serve our country and communities can save up to 15 percent on NASCAR race tickets at Speedway Motorsports venues throughout the season, starting with the upcoming March 14-16 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Appreciation pricing for those who serve will also extend to NHRA races held at Speedway Motorsports tracks, further enhancing the existing Official Partnership between GOVX and the NHRA.

“Speedway Motorsports has tremendous gratitude for the brave men and women who serve our nation and communities,” said Mike Burch, chief operating officer at Speedway Motorsports. “We’re sincerely thankful and honored to express that gratitude to the GOVX community. Through this partnership, we’re privileged to make our motorsports events more affordable and accessible so these men and women can create memorable experiences with their friends and families.”

The Official Partnership will also be supported through robust promotion on GOVX.com, GOVX signage at Speedway Motorsports tracks throughout the race season and other digital media placements.

“Over the decades, Speedway Motorsports has set the stage for some of the most electrifying races ever recorded,” said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. “GOVX is honored to strengthen our existing partnerships and provide greater access to NASCAR and NHRA events to our growing community.”

About GovX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship e-commerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 10M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to nonprofits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1.8M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.