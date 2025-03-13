Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team

Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Pennzoil 400

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Event: Race 6 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith returns to the West Coast for 267 laps at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sunday’s race will be the NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit to a 1.5-mile intermediate track.

TitleMax will return to Smith’s No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This will be the brand’s second of four primary races with Smith and the No. 38. For more information on TitleMax visit TitleMax.com.

In his seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nevada track, Smith has five top-10 finishes and one top-five finish. Following his ninth-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway, Smith currently sits 26th in the Driver Championship points standings.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Vegas,” said Smith. “I have a lot of good memories at The Bullring, racing with Noah (Gragson). We made a pretty decent points jump after Phoenix, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into Vegas.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT TITLEMAX

As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.