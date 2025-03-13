Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team

Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Pennzoil 400
Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
Event: Race 6 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith returns to the West Coast for 267 laps at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sunday’s race will be the NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit to a 1.5-mile intermediate track.
TitleMax will return to Smith’s No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This will be the brand’s second of four primary races with Smith and the No. 38. For more information on TitleMax visit TitleMax.com.
In his seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nevada track, Smith has five top-10 finishes and one top-five finish. Following his ninth-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway, Smith currently sits 26th in the Driver Championship points standings.
“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Vegas,” said Smith. “I have a lot of good memories at The Bullring, racing with Noah (Gragson). We made a pretty decent points jump after Phoenix, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into Vegas.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Keiston France
Hometown: Amelia, Virginia
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Kapil Fletcher
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT TITLEMAX
As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.