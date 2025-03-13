Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Team

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Team

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Pennzoil 400

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Event: Race 6 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson will make his homecoming this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its first trip to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gragson, a Las Vegas native, is no stranger to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway campus, having crafted his racing skills racing Bandoleros at The Bullring located right outside turns one and two of the 1.5-mile intermediate track.

In eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Gragson has eight top-10 finishes, finishing no worse than sixth. This will mark Gragson’s fifth Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series start, where he earned an 11th place finish in October 2022 in his Cup Series debut at the track.

Beef-a-Roo kicks off the first of five race primaries at this weekend’s Las Vegas race. The fast casual restaurant is known for its famously delicious burgers and fresh, quality ingredients. They will also serve as a season-long associate partner for the No. 4 team. as well as the “Official burger fast casual restaurant of Front Row Motorsports.” To learn more about Beef-a-Roo, please visit beefaroo.com.

“It’s great to have Beef-a-Roo’s support for the 2025 season as they join the FRM family and back the No. 4 team” said Gragson. “We had one top-twenty finish with them last year and are looking to improve those results this season, starting with my hometown race in Vegas.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Will Cooper

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT BEEF-A-ROO

Beef-a-Roo is a 58-year-old fast casual restaurant brand dedicated to serving fresh handmade meals at an affordable price. The company is a family-owned brand with 22 restaurants across seven states. The restaurants offer a famously delicious menu including the classic roast beef, wraps, specialty sandwiches, burgers, chicken and turkey sandwiches, soups and salads, its iconic cheese fries smothered in liquid gold and a selection of heart-healthy foods. Over the past five decades, Beef-a-Roo has used long-standing methods and quality ingredients, hasn’t sacrificed its values, and treats staff and customers as “one of their own.” For a complete menu and to find the location nearest to you please visit: https://beefaroo.com/. Follow Beef-a-Roo on social media: Instagram at @beefaroousa and Facebook at facebook.com/beefaroousa.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.