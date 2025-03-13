Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 16, 2025

1.5-Mile Tri-Oval

3:30 PM ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (5 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 3rd (Phoenix)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 11th

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Kyle Larson’s three victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are tied for his most NASCAR Cup Series wins at a track with Michigan International Speedway.

His 629 laps led at the desert track rank second all-time to Kevin Harvick (679). Of those, 64% laps led have come in the Next Gen car (405).

Larson’s eight top-three finishes at Las Vegas are his most at a track.

The 2021 Cup Series champion’s six Las Vegas stage wins lead all drivers and are tied with Homestead-Miami Speedway and Darlington Raceway for his most at a track.

Larson has led 21% of all laps raced on 1.5-mile tracks in the Next Gen car – 1,225 of 5,957.

The Elk Grove, California, native’s average finish of 9.41 in 17 races at the Nevada track is best among all drivers with at least four starts.

The 32-year-old has the most wins in the Next Gen car on 1.5-mile tracks with four.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 10th (Phoenix)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 5th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Las Vegas Races 4 326 15 Wins 0 19 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 1 105 3 Top 10 2 173 5 Laps Led 2 5,528 178 Stage Wins 0 38 3 Average Finish 12.3 12.9 19.6

Last weekend, Chase Elliott earned his second top-10 finish of the season, placing 10th at Phoenix Raceway.

He currently sits fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings through four races, only 41 markers behind the leader, teammate William Byron.

The 29-year-old driver has the fifth-best average finish (12.25). He’s one of only five drivers to finish on the lead lap in all four events.

In last fall’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Elliott turned laps inside the top 10 before finishing stage one in 12th. He started the second stage from row two but was collected in a multi-car incident that relegated him to a 33rd-place finish.

Elliott’s three stage wins at Las Vegas are tied with five other tracks for his second most behind Martinsville Speedway (seven).

His best finish of second at the desert tri-oval came in the fall of 2021.

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native’s most recent points-paying win came on a 1.5-mile track. He captured the victory at Texas Motor Speedway last spring.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 6th (Phoenix)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 RAPTOR Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Las Vegas Races 4 256 14 Wins 1 14 1 Poles 1 14 0 Top 5 2 56 3 Top 10 3 107 7 Laps Led 100 3,078 272 Stage Wins 1 24 2 Average Finish 9.0 15.1 14.3

Capturing the pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway, Byron led laps early before collecting the stage one win. He continued to run up front before an untimely caution ruined the No. 24 team’s pit strategy. Byron was able to battle back to secure a sixth-place finish.

So far in 2025, the 27-year-old driver has an average starting position of 9.25 (best of all drivers) and an average finish of 9.0 (second best). He also has collected 49 stage points this season, most by any driver.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is the only driver to have led a lap in every points-paying event this season. In fact, Byron has led laps in the last six races, dating back to last year. He’s also paced the field in the last four races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In addition, he has run 467 laps in the top five and 713 laps in the top 10 in 2025 – both tops in the field.

In 10 of the last 11 points-paying races, Byron has finished inside the top six. The only exception is Atlanta Motor Speedway where he was contending for the win in the closing laps before being involved in an incident.

On 1.5-mile tracks, Byron has four consecutive top-10 finishes, the fourth longest streak in the field.

Byron has one win at Las Vegas in the Next Gen era, 201 laps led (third best) with an average finish of 6.67 (second best).

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 7th (Phoenix)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 6th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Las Vegas Races 4 329 15 Wins 0 8 1 Poles 0 5 0 Top 5 0 40 4 Top 10 3 99 5 Laps Led 17 1,385 26 Stage Wins 0 7 1 Average Finish 12.0 19.3 17.4

Alex Bowman currently sits sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings heading into Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 48 points behind the leader.

Over the past nine years, the Tuscon, Arizona, native has made 15 starts at the 1.5-mile track with one win (2022), four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.

Bowman has finished in the top 10 in each of the last five races on 1.5-mile tracks, tying him for the longest active streak.

For the Best Friends Animal Society programming, Ally and Bowman will be partnering with Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas as their selected shelter for this weekend.

Ally and HendrickCars.com are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter here.

Hendrick Motorsports



2025 All-Time Las Vegas Races 4 1,385 34 Wins 1 313* 10* Poles 1** 254* 2 Top 5 5** 1,284* 35* Top 10 10* 2,197* 58 Laps Led 131 82,443* 2,425* Stage Wins 2 117 12





*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Last week at Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports placed all four drivers in the top 10 for only the second time at the track (2023).

Kyle Larson’s third-place finish at Phoenix gave the organization a sixth-straight race with at least one car in the top three. That’s its longest streak since 2021.

A Hendrick Motorsports driver has won each of the last four spring races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Larson winning two of those (2021 and 2024) and Alex Bowman (2022) and William Byron (2023) each winning one.

With four, Hendrick Motorsports has more wins at Las Vegas in the Next Gen era than any team at any track in the NASCAR Cup Series. The organization’s drivers have combined to lead 37% of all laps at 1.5-mile tracks over that time (2,196 out of 5,957).

Hendrick Motorsports is the all-time leader in wins (10), top-five finishes (35) and laps led (2,425) at Las Vegas.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) has been a great track for us since I joined the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM team. We got our first win here together and we have added a couple more since then. I think we have a couple runner-up finishes, also. The track is great but also getting to come to a cool city is fun, as well. This is probably in my top-three places to come to.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend: “I’m looking forward to heading to Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) this weekend. I felt like, as a team, we made a lot of headway on our mile-and-a-half program last year. And really, last fall, I felt like that was the best we had been at Vegas in this new car.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on the season thus far: “I know I keep saying it, but the No. 24 team is executing at a really high level right now. That makes me confident every time I get in the car. We’re heading to a track where we have a good notebook and have success at so that makes me extra excited to get there and see what we can do.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I’m confident heading into Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) this weekend. I would say it’s one of my better tracks. Obviously, winning there back in 2022, but I feel like I’ve been successful there even prior to the Next Gen era. Last year in the fall, we had a strong qualifying and race effort, qualified third and finished fifth. We were able to run up front majority of the race. (Crew chief) Blake (Harris) made some strategic fuel strategy calls and we were there at the end to finish fifth. Hopefully we can bring it home and get that win that Blake and I were so close to getting back in 2023.”