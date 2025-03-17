JOSH BERRY WINS FIRST CUP SERIES RACE AT LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, NV – March 17, 2025 – Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry won Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, earning his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. The triumph marked Ford’s 742nd all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and the 101st Cup Series win for the iconic Wood Brothers Racing team — all achieved with Ford Motor Company.

“Congratulations to Leonard, Len, Eddie, Jon, Kim, Miles, Josh, and everyone at Wood Brothers Racing on the race win at Las Vegas” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “For Josh to capture his first Cup win in the iconic Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Performance Dark Horse Mustang during their 75th anniversary is incredibly special. Our team at Roush Yates Engines works hard to deliver the power and reliability needed to win at this level, and today it all came together. We couldn’t be more excited.”

“I’m just really proud of everybody on this team. This is a great group. They build great race cars and it’s just been a privilege to drive for them. I’m just so really thankful to be here. There are so many people I could thank for this moment, but to be a Cup Series winner is really special,” commented Berry.

Four Ford Performance drivers started Sunday’s race in the top 10: Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P2, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in P3, Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P7, and Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith in P9. Team Penske’s Joey Logano quickly took the lead after battling with Michael McDowell in the opening laps. After an early caution, teammate Austin Cindric surged to the front, leading over 40 laps and winning the first stage of the race. Multiple cautions in the second stage created various pit strategies, shuffling the drivers at the end of the stage. Ryan Blaney finished the stage in P6 and Josh Berry finished in P8. The action-packed race featured 13 different race leaders, a record 32 lead changes and nine cautions for 53 laps. During the ninth and final caution of the race, Josh Berry pitted and took four fresh tires. When the race restarted with 18 laps remaining, Berry battled Daniel Suárez side-by-side for 3 laps until Berry took the lead on lap 252. After clearing Suárez, Berry widened the gap in clean air and crossed the finish line 1.358 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

A total of three Ford Performance drivers finished in the top-10: Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P1, RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in P3, and Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in P6.

The Xfinity Series also raced at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, where four Ford Performance drivers finished in the top 10. Haas Factory Team’s Sam Mayer finished in P5, RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg finished in P7, AM Racing’s Harrison Burton finished in P8, and Haas Factory Team’s Sheldon Creed finished in P10.

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Homestead, Florida this week and race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

41 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 478 WINS – 437 POLES

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.