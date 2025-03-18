NASCAR Cup PR

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB INTEGRATES NIX BIOSENSORS’ PERSONALIZED HYDRATION TECHNOLOGY FOR OPTIMIZED PERFORMANCE

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

In a sport where every second counts, the partnership will optimize performance for drivers and pit crew athletes, by providing real-time hydration monitoring

STATESVILLE, N.C. (March 18, 2025) – Nix Biosensors, the leading provider of cutting-edge hydration monitoring technology is proud to announce its partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as the Official Hydration Biosensor Supplier. This collaboration will provide both drivers and pit crew athletes with advanced hydration insights, optimizing endurance, reaction time, and overall performance in one of the most physically demanding sports.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, home to legendary NASCAR champions Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty as well as rising stars like Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, understands that success on race day is a team effort. While drivers battle heat and fatigue inside the car, pit crews execute precision work in just seconds, where every movement is critical. Dehydration can lead to slower reaction times, diminished strength, and impaired decision-making—factors that can make or break a race.

Through this partnership, Nix Biosensors will equip LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s pit crew and drivers with its cutting-edge, non-invasive hydration biosensor. The wearable sensor analyzes sweat in real-time, offering instant feedback on hydration levels, allowing the team to proactively manage fluid intake and maintain peak performance.

“Pit crews are elite athletes,” said Meridith Cass, Founder & CEO of Nix Biosensors. “They train rigorously, execute under immense pressure and in extreme environmental conditions, and their ability to perform at the highest level directly impacts race results. Even a one-second delay in a pit stop can mean the difference between winning and losing. With our hydration biosensor, we’re giving the team the data they need to stay sharp, strong, fast, and safe.”

Pit crews endure extreme physical exertion—lifting heavy tires, operating impact wrenches, and rapidly executing split-second maneuvers—all while wearing fireproof suits in ambient temperatures that often exceed 90°F. Research has shown that an athlete at just 2% dehydration can lose up to 10% of their performance. Maintaining proper hydration can improve muscle function, reduce fatigue, and sharpen cognitive performance, all of which are vital for pit crews striving to shave even fractions of a second off a stop.

“Hydration plays a massive role in keeping our team at peak performance,” said Chris Hall, Director of Pit Crew Operations. “Whether it’s Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel or our pit crew jumping over the wall, we need everyone operating at their absolute best. By working with Nix Biosensors, we can take a scientific approach to hydration, helping our entire team push the limits and gain a competitive edge.”

This partnership underscores LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s commitment to innovation and athletic performance across the entire team—on the track and on pit road.

For more information about Nix Biosensors and its revolutionary hydration technology, visit www.nixbiosensors.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

