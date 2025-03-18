2025 Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program commences at Homestead

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program returns this upcoming weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In addition to its return, the program’s schedule for this season will feature the return of an iconic racing venue being accompanied by three familiar circuits as the program itself will also commence nearly a month in advance compared to the previous four seasons.

The 2025 Dash 4 Cash program launched its 17th consecutive season this past weekend by hosting its qualifying event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which was the fifth event on the schedule, for the first time ever on March 15. At the conclusion of the Vegas event, the top-four Xfinity regulars to finish the highest in the final running order were awarded spots for the program’s first round scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, March 22, at Homestead. Justin Allgaier, the reigning Xfinity Series champion and a five-time Dash 4 Cash winner, headlines the first group of four competitors to contend for the program’s first round of bonus money as he is coming off his first victory of the year at Vegas. His opponents include Jesse Love, Austin Hill and Sam Mayer, the latter of whom is a two-time Dash 4 Cash winner.

At the conclusion of next weekend’s first Dash 4 Cash event on the schedule at Homestead, the program will continue the following weekend at Martinsville Speedway on March 29 before taking a one-week break despite the series’ racing a week later at Darlington Raceway on April 5. The third Dash 4 Cash event of the year will then occur at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12 before concluding at the series’ return to Rockingham Speedway on April 19.

The upcoming season will mark the first time Homestead hosts a Dash 4 Cash event since 2020 and the first time for Bristol since 2019 while Martinsville will host the program for a fifth consecutive season. Lastly, Rockingham will host the program for the first time as the series returns to the Rock in Rockingham, North Carolina, for the first time since February 2004.

The highest-finishing Xfinity Dash 4 Cash contender in each event will receive the cash-winning prize of $100,000, with opportunities for the prize to increase should a competitor achieve the bonus more than once. In addition, the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash winner at Homestead along with the next three highest-finishing Xfinity regulars will automatically be awarded spots for the next event at Martinsville and the process will carry forth through Bristol and Rockingham.

Having initially debuted with a $25,000 bonus during its first two years of existence in 2009 and 2010, the 2025 season is scheduled to mark the 15th consecutive year where the Dash 4 Cash bonus purse is set at $100,000. It will also enable Xfinity regulars to perform well and gain a competitive on-track edge early into this season while also placing a spotlight towards their series to attain the financial award that awaits the top performers who outperform the overall competition.

This past season, where all four Dash 4 Cash events occurred in April, Aric Almirola, a veteran racer and former Cup Series competitor, claimed the first ever $100,000 bonus for himself after he won the initiative’s first-scheduled event at Martinsville. Almirola’s victory occurred in an event where he led a race-high 148 of 251 over-scheduled laps and fended off Sam Mayer during an overtime shootout to post his fifth Xfinity career victory while driving the No. 20 Toyota entry for Joe Gibbs Racing. Mayer would then claim the second bonus a week later at Texas Motor Speedway in an event where he edged Ryan Sieg by 0.002 seconds to triumph for the first time of the season and for the fifth time of his Xfinity career.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

Despite falling short of winning in the Xfinity circuit for the first time in his career, Sieg would redeem himself by claiming the third bonus at Talladega Superspeedway despite finishing 17th, but managing to finish ahead of his initiative rivals Mayer, Justin Allgaier and AJ Allmendinger. Anthony Alfredo would cap off the initiative’s 2024 campaign by claiming the fourth and final bonus at Dover Motor Speedway despite finishing in 16th place, but by finishing ahead of his initiative rivals Sieg, Riley Herbst and rookie Jesse Love.

Thus far in 2025, Alfredo, Sieg and Mayer are all racing as full-time Xfinity competitors with Young’s Motorsports, RSS Racing and Haas Factory Team, respectively, as each return for additional opportunities for bonus money. Meanwhile, Almirola, who is campaigning in a nine-race stint in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota entry, is not scheduled to contend for the bonus this upcoming weekend at Homestead as Justin Bonsignore will pilot the No. 19 entry.

As an added twist, Cup Series competitors will be allowed to compete in any of the Dash 4 Cash events, but they will be barred from being eligible for the program’s bonus since the events are only registered for those competing for Xfinity points.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program commences this upcoming Saturday, March 22, at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Hard Rock Bet 300. The event’s commencement time is scheduled to occur at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network.