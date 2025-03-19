Grant Enfinger to make 200th Truck career start at Homestead

Grant Enfinger will achieve a milestone start in his eighth full-time season competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series division. By competing in this weekend’s event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the driver of the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST entry will make his 200th career start in the Truck Series division.

A native of Fairhope, Alabama, Enfinger made his inaugural presence in the Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway, his home track, in October 2010. By then, he had made 17 starts in the ARCA Menards Series division. Driving the No. 95 Ford F-150 entry for Team Gill Racing, Enfinger, started 12th and finished 25th in his Truck debut. He also ignited a multi-truck wreck with three laps remaining in the race. The incident involved the season’s eventual champion Todd Bodine and four-time champion Ron Hornaday Jr.

Over the next two seasons, Enfinger made a total of five Truck Series starts. He competed between Bragg Racing Group, Allgaier Motorsports, Turn One Racing and Brad Keselowski Racing. During the five-race stretch, his best on-track results were a trio of 12th-place finishes at Talladega in October 2011, Daytona International Speedway in February 2012 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September 2012.

In 2016, Enfinger, who was coming off an ARCA Menards Series championship during the previous season, campaigned in the Truck Series for GMS Racing. He notched his first career pole at Daytona in February, finishing in 20th place after involvement in a late multi-truck pileup. Enfinger achieved his first top-five career result in fifth place during the following event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finished 12th during his next scheduled event at Kentucky Speedway in July.

Between mid-August and early October, Enfinger recorded three top-10 results over a five-race span. Then at Talladega in late October, the Alabama native fended off teammate Spencer Gallagher during a two-lap shootout to score his first Truck career victory in his 13th series start. Four races later, Enfinger concluded the 2016 season by finishing 23rd at Homestead-Miami Speedway while driving for RBR Enterprises.

Enfinger inked a full-time ride in the Truck Series for the first time in his career in 2017, joining forces with ThorSport Racing to pilot the No. 98 Toyota Tundra entry. He began the season with a 16th-place finish at Daytona after involvement in a final lap multi-truck incident.

Enfinger recorded a total of seven top-five results and 10 top-10 results throughout the 16-race regular-season stretch. However, his on-track results throughout the regular season were not enough for him to make the eight-truck 2017 Playoff field. Nonetheless, Enfinger finished in the top 10, five additional times during the remaining seven events of the season. He settled in 11th place in the final standings.

in 2018, he returned to ThorSport Racing for a second Truck campaign as the organization switched manufacturers from Toyota to Ford. Enfinger utilized consistency in the form of four top-five results and 12 top-10 results throughout the 16-race regular-season stretch. He lost to teammate Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds for a victory at Eldora Speedway in July during a two-lap shootout but clinched a berth in the Truck Series Playoffs for the first time in his career.

Then after finishing 17th during the Playoff opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Enfinger notched his second career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September. The win enabled him to transfer from the Playoff’s Round of 8 to 6. But, hopes of making the Championship 4 round would fall short as the Alabama native finished 14th, 12th and fourth, respectively, throughout the Round of 8.

Managing a runner-up result despite starting on the pole for the season-finale event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Enfinger ended up in fifth place in the final standings. Despite achieving two fewer top-five results from the previous season, he boosted his average finishing result from 9.4 to 8.7 and led a total of 180 laps compared to 41 in 2017.

Enfinger’s 2019 Truck Series season mirrored his previous season as he utilized consistency throughout the 16-race regular-season stretch. He achieved seven top-five results and 13 top-10s to make his second consecutive appearance in the Playoffs. Compared to the 2018 season, he claimed the 2019 Truck Series Regular Season Championship and was awarded 15 Playoff points towards his Playoff run for the season.

Despite finishing fifth and 13th, respectively, to commence the Playoffs, Enfinger’s 2019 Playoff run came to an early end after losing his engine on the fifth lap. He missed the Round of 8 cutline by nine points but finished in the top 10 for the remaining four events of the season, finishing in seventh place in the final standings. Amid the disappointment of concluding the season winless and two spots lower in the standings compared to the previous season, the 2019 Truck Series season generated career-high stats for Enfinger, who racked up the most top fives (10) top 10s (18) and laps led (303) to his career along with a career-best average-finishing result of 8.5.

The 2020 Truck Series season was a breakout year for Enfinger, who commenced the season by winning the season-opening event at Daytona for the first time in his career and for his third career victory. The win came after rubbing fenders and edging Jordan Anderson by 0.010 seconds at the finish line during an overtime shootout.

Three races later, Enfinger overtook Austin Hill on the final lap in a two-lap shootout to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in June. He notched multiple victories in a Truck season for the first time in his career. The pair of victories along with a total of nine top-10 results throughout the 16-race stretch, including the regular-season finale victory at Richmond Raceway in September, were enough for him to make his third consecutive appearance in the series’ Playoffs. T

Then after transferring from the Playoff’s Round of 10 to 8 on the strengths of two sixth-place results, Enfinger executed during a “must-win” situation in the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway. He won during a two-lap shootout for his career-high fourth victory of the season and clinched a Championship 4 berth for the first time in his career. Ultimately, Enfinger would fall short of winning the title after he drifted from the front row to 13th place on worn tires during an overtime shootout, which relegated him to fourth place in the final standings. Amid his title battle, he surpassed 100 career starts in the Truck division.

The 2021 Truck Series season featured Enfinger missing one of the 22 races scheduled as he campaigned between ThorSport Racing and CR7 Motorsports while his former organization opted to have Enfinger split his No. 98 entry with Christian Eckes. Overall, Enfinger, concluded the season winless but garnered a total of six top-five results and 11 top-10 results as he settled in 11th place in the final standings. During the season, he notched a season-best runner-up result at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. Previously, he recorded a trio of third-place finishes at Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway and Knoxville Superspeedway between June and July.

For the 2022 Truck Series season, Enfinger reunited with GMS Racing, where he inherited the steering wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry. Throughout the 16-race regular-season stretch, he racked up three top-five results and seven top-10 results, which were enough for him to make the Playoffs for a fourth time. Then during the Playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Enfinger capitalized on a late pit strategic call and muscled through two two-lap shootouts to claim his first victory of the season and transfer to the Playoff’s Round of 8. His Playoff hopes came to an end following the Round of 8, and he settled in seventh place in the final standings.

Enfinger would remain at GMS Racing for the 2023 Truck Series season, where he notched two regular-season victories (Kansas Speedway in May and at World Wide Technology Raceway in June) and a total of nine top-10 results to make the Playoffs for a fifth time. After finishing 12th during the Playoff opener at Indianapolis, he clinched a berth to the Round of 8 by winning at the Milwaukee Mile. With respective finishes of third, 13th and fourth throughout the Round of 8, Enfinger clinched a berth to his second Championship 4 appearance. Amid four overtime shootouts during the 2023 Truck Series finale at Phoenix, Enfinger, who was rallying from pitting after being shoved into the backstretch’s outside wall during the first attempt, ended up one spot behind title contender Ben Rhodes in sixth place on the track, which left him with a career-best runner-up result in the final standings.

After GMS Racing ceased operations at the conclusion of the 2023 season, Enfinger reunited with CR7 Motorsports for a full-time Truck campaign in 2024. After finishing no higher than ninth twice during the first nine events on the schedule, he then ignited a hot streak by finishing in the top six in the remaining six of seven regular-season events. Mired within the span were two runner-up results and a combined 169 laps led during the final two scheduled events at Indianapolis and Richmond as he achieved his sixth Playoff berth.

Then after barely squeaking his way into the Round of 8 amid respective finishes of 13th, 17th and ninth throughout the Round of 10, Enfinger claimed an early automatic berth to the Championship 4 round by winning at Talladega in early October. Enfinger’s victory marked the first career victory for CR7 Motorsports and the first time where a Playoff competitor won the series’ Playoff event at Talladega. He then doubled down by winning the following event at Homestead before he finished in ninth place at Martinsville to conclude the Round of 8. Despite finishing fifth during the finale at Phoenix, Enfinger settled in fourth place in the final championship standings after finishing behind title contenders Ty Majeski, Corey Heim and Christian Eckes on the track.

Through 199 previous starts in the Truck Series, Enfinger has achieved 12 victories, six poles, 68 top-five results, 118 top-10 results, 1,404 laps led and an average-finishing result of 10.3. He is currently ranked in third place in the 2025 driver’s standings after finishing fourth, 10th and second, respectively, through the first three events on this year’s schedule. Amid a strong start to the 2025 campaign, the Alabama native continues his pursuit of his first series title.

Grant Enfinger is set to make his 200th Craftsman Truck Series career start at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Baptist Health 200. The event is scheduled for this Friday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.