Ford Performance NASCAR – Homestead-Miami Advance

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Friday, March 21 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 22 — NASCAR Xfinity Series, 4 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, March 23 — NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Another NASCAR tripleheader is on tap for this weekend as Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts all three national series for the only time in 2025. Ford is tied for the most Cup Series wins at the facility with eight, which includes a five-race winning streak from 2004-08. Overall, the manufacturer has won 22 races in all three series combined (8 NXS and 6 NCTS).

BERRY NETS FIRST CUP WIN

Josh Berry became the 20th driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race with Wood Brothers Racing after taking the checkered flag first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry led the final 16 laps in claiming his first series victory and became the ninth first-time winner in team history, joining founder Glen Wood, 1960; Tiny Lund, 1963; Kyle Petty, 1986; Dale Jarrett, 1991; Elliott Sadler, 2001; Trevor Bayne, 2011; Ryan Blaney, 2017; and Harrison Burton, 2024. In addition, Berry became the 90th different driver to win a Cup Series race with Ford Performance and the first since Burton’s Daytona win last year.

A WIN TO REMEMBER

Joey Logano has only one NASCAR Cup Series win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 16 career starts, but it’s one he likely won’t ever forget. That’s because it resulted in him winning the first of his three championships when he captured the Ford Ecoboost 400 in 2018. Logano led a race-high 80 laps, then powered ahead of Martin Truex Jr. following a late restart with 14 laps remaining to pull away for the win.

ONE MORE SPOT

Ryan Blaney comes into this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway looking to erase the sting of last year when Tyler Reddick came out of nowhere to nip him at the line in a photo finish. That represented the second straight time Blaney finished second at the 1.5-mile track and created a must-win scenario the following week at Martinsville Speedway, which he successfully executed and advanced to the Championship 4.

KESELOWSKI UP FRONT

One driver to keep an eye on when it comes to qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway is Brad Keselowski, who will be making his 18th career NASCAR Cup Series start at the South Florida track. The Michigan native has been automatic when it comes to starting in the top 10 at the 1.5-mile facility, posting 13 top-10 starts in the last 14 events. His 9.4 average starting position is the best at any track in which he has started at least 10 times.

RYAN BLANEY ON FINISHING SECOND THE LAST TWO CUP RACES AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY: “Last year, that was driver error of not doing my job on the last lap and you just try to look back on those things as far as that scenario of what would I do different, but as far as our approach of the car and things like that, I think we’ve done a really good job the last two years. It’s just a matter of trying to keep putting yourself in position to win that race. I’d like to win there. That’s a tough place to win at and we’ve had a good shot the last two years. We just need to put it together.”

FIVE-YEAR WIN STREAK HIGHLIGHTS ROUSH HISTORY AT HMS

Car owner Jack Roush has had his share of success on intermediate speedways, but his streak of winning seven times in nine years at Homestead-Miami is arguably one of the best. Kurt Busch won the organization’s first Cup race at the track in 2002 before Greg Biffle won three straight from 2004-06. That was part of a five-year streak that saw Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards go to victory lane in ’07 and ’08, respectively. Edwards eventually capped the run by winning for a second time in 2010. Since then, Roush has celebrated NASCAR Xfinity Series championships at the track, twice with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2011 and 2012, and once with Chris Buescher in 2015.

CUSTER ANOTHER HOMESTEAD WINNER

Homestead-Miami Speedway is sure to bring back good memories for Cole Custer, who earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Homestead in 2017. Custer, who narrowly missed advancing to the Championship 4 one week earlier, dominated the finale as he led 182-of-200 laps. This will mark his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track and he’s still looking for his first top 20 finish. Custer had four top-10 runs in six career NXS events and had an average finish of 6.2.

MAYER AND HOMESTEAD

Haas Factory Team driver Sam Mayer will be making his first start at Homestead-Miami Speedway with his new team, but he’s already produced a solid body of work at the facility. One of his seven career series wins came at HMS in 2023 and in three career starts, he has finished fifth, first and ninth. That works out to an average finish of 5.0. The 2025 season has gotten off to a good start for Mayer, who has four top-10 runs in the first five races and stands third in the overall point standings.

BURTON AND HOMESTEAD

Harrison Burton and his AM Racing team have registered three top-10 finishes in their first five events together, including an eighth-place run last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Burton, who has one of his four career series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2020), comes into this weekend’s event 13th in points. He has four career NXS starts at the track and has finished 10th or better three times. This will mark his first series appearance since 2021.

MAJESKI AND CRAFTON CONSISTENT AT HOMESTEAD

Defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion and current points leader Ty Majeski has made four starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has four top-10 finishes, including a victory in 2022. Majeski, who has an average finishing position of 5.5 at the track, capitalized on fuel issues from some of his competitors last season to finish second. Three-time champion Matt Crafton has also had his share of success at HMS, posting a win and 14 top-10 finishes in 23 starts. He has finished ninth or better in nine of the last 10 events at the track and has a career finishing average of 10.1.

FORD’S NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS

AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

2002 – Kurt Busch

2004 – Greg Biffle

2005 – Greg Biffle

2006 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2010 – Carl Edwards

2018 – Joey Logano

FORD’S NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS

AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

1995 – Dale Jarrett

1998 – Jeff Burton

2003 – Kasey Kahne

2006 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2013 – Brad Keselowski

2017 – Cole Custer

2020 – Chase Briscoe (2)

FORD’S NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

1996 – Dave Rezendes

1997 – Kenny Irwin Jr.

1998 – Rick Crawford

1999 – Mike Wallace

2006 – Mark Martin

2017 – Chase Briscoe