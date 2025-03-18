NASCAR Cup PR

Haas Factory Team, Cole Custer Announce Two Race Partnership with Autodesk for Homestead-Miami and Sonoma

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

[KANNAPOLIS, NC] – Haas Factory Team announced Tuesday that Autodesk will serve as the primary sponsor for its No. 41 Ford Mustang and driver Cole Custer for two NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

Autodesk’s 2025 debut will be this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and they will also adorn the hood at Sonoma Raceway (July 13). The company previously sponsored Custer from 2020 to 2022 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and in 2024 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

For four decades, Autodesk has worked together with its customers to transform how things are design and made. Autodesk solutions span many industries empowering innovators everywhere. Autodesk’s vision is that a car’s performance should inspire the method of its manufacture, a city’s infrastructure can predict the unpredictable, and better worlds can be built through the power of storytelling. Autodesk Fusion is the product of Autodesk’s commitment to empowering the manufacturing industry with innovative solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.

About Haas Factory Team:
The Haas Factory Team is a NASCAR Cup and Xfinity program owned by Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation. Starting in 2025, the team will feature Cole Custer driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer take on the Xfinity Series in the No. 00 and No. 41 Ford Mustangs, respectively. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the Haas Factory Team reflects a commitment to performance and engineering excellence, carrying forward Gene Haas’s commitment to motorsports.

About Autodesk:
Autodesk is a leader in software solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction, design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Autodesk’s comprehensive portfolio of products empowers innovators to design and create a better world. Autodesk’s software enables professionals to visualize, simulate, and analyze their ideas, driving efficiency, creativity, and sustainability.

About Autodesk Fusion:
Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB and PDM tool for product development. Autodesk Fusion combines industrial and mechanical design, simulation, collaboration, and machining in a single package. Fusion helps users to seamlessly connect the entire product development process in one cloud-based platform, enabling teams to work together more efficiently and bring products to market faster.

