Front Row Motorsports: Homestead-Miami Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Baptist Health 200

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Event: Race 4 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 134

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs will make his second Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this Friday night. The Love’s RV Stop colors will also return with Riggs and the No. 34 team for the 134-lap race.

Following a hard earned fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Riggs now sits 11th in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings and is just three points from the 10th position. In his previous start and debut at the 1.5-mile speedway, Riggs finished 22nd and was on his way to a second-place finish before running out of fuel on the last lap.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend in Homestead,” said Riggs. “Our mile-and-a-half program has really come together this year and we left Vegas with not only a top-five, but with a good baseline to continue our mile-and-a-half success. We’re heading into this weekend looking to close in on the top-10 points positions and hopefully the win. The speed is there, we just need to execute.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith’s Notes

Chandler Smith takes his race craft to South Beach and the Homestead-Miami Speedway this Friday night for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile track. Long John Silver’s will return to Smith’s No. 38 Ford F-150 for the 134-lap event.

Cashing in an eighth-place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Smith sits fourth in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings and is just eight points behind points leader Ty Majeski. Through the first three races of the season, Smith has earned three top-10 finishes and has finished no worse than eighth.

In his previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Smith has one top-10 finish, finishing 10th in 2022 with Kyle Busch Motorsports. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Smith has three starts at the track, earning one top-10 finish in 2022 and the pole position in 2024.

“Homestead is such a fun track,” said Smith. “I absolutely love ripping the fence and pushing the limits of my vehicle. We left Vegas a little disappointed, but we also left with a good baseline for out 1.5-mile program and some solid momentum heading into this weekend. I think we can leave Homestead with a lot of points and even a checkered flag.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Bradley Zilich

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.