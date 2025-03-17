Truck Series PR

Spencer Boyd Welcomes Epoxy Depot as Primary Sponsor for Homestead-Miami

Mooresville, NC (March 17, 2025) Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises welcomes Epoxy Depot as the primary sponsor for the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado in the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Epoxy Depot offers top-notch training, products, and equipment for epoxy and concrete providers.

The Co-Owner and Driver, Spencer Boyd, commented on the new partnership, “I’m happy to see Homestead back in the spring on our schedule especially since we were just there in the fall. It is awesome to welcome a new sponsor to our lineup as well. When it comes to sponsors, Epoxy Depot is truly in our wheelhouse. Our partner base is heavily weighted in blue collar industries, and we know NASCAR fans love hard-working people. I look forward to getting down to Florida.”

Epoxy Depot is no stranger to racing, having supported others in NASCAR, sports car racing and other motorsports.

“I feel the truck series truly represents our customer base,” noted Steven Moore, CEO of Epoxy Depot. “Our customers drive trucks and work hard to build their business. Just like the drivers in the truck series. Spencer is a great example of someone who has a vision of where he wants to be and is not afraid to get his hands dirty to get there. I’m delighted to support him with his new team.”

Freedom Racing Enterprises was formed in 2024 and is looking to expand in 2025 with a second truck at select races.

Spencer Boyd will be driving the No. 76 Epoxy Depot Chevrolet Silverado at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race on Friday, March 21, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Catch all the action of the fourth race of the season live on FOX.

About Us: 𝗘𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘁 has the highest quality epoxy and the tools & equipment needed to make any surface a masterpiece! Epoxy is the most 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 to protect floors!!!

  • Indoors -OR- Outdoors
  • Commercial -OR- Residential
  • We’re providing the best.

Visit Epoxy Depot at epoxydepotusa.com to learn more.

