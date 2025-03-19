Front Row Motorsports: Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Team
Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes
Straight Talk Wireless 400
Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
Event: Race 7 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson returns to the Sunshine State for 267-laps at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. In five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway, Gragson has four top-five finishes, including his win in 2021 with JR Motorsports. This will mark Gragson’s third Homestead-Miami NASCAR Cup Series start, where he earned a top-20 finish in October 2024.
Beef-a-Roo returns for their second of five race primaries at this weekend’s Homestead-Miami race. Beef-a-Roo has a new app; download today and automatically receive a free drink! As a loyalty member, you earn two (2) points for every dollar spent at any of Beef-a-Roo’s locations—bringing you closer to exclusive rewards, a free shake on your birthday and tasty treats with every bite. Start earning Roo rewards today. Available on Google Play and Apple Store.
“Excited to head to Homestead this weekend—it’s always been a strong track for us,” said Gragson. “While the results haven’t been what we’ve wanted this year, our cars have plenty of speed. There’s nothing better than ripping the wall, scrubbing the right rear against the fence for that extra side force. This is my all-time favorite track, and unlike last year, I’ll be saving my car for when it matters most in the race.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: MarQuill Osborne
Hometown: Huntersville, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Will Cooper
Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama
Jackman: Quan Hampton
Hometown: Compton, California
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT BEEF-A-ROO
Beef-a-Roo is a 58-year-old fast casual restaurant brand dedicated to serving fresh handmade meals at an affordable price. The company is a family-owned brand with 22 restaurants across seven states. The restaurants offer a famously delicious menu including the classic roast beef, wraps, specialty sandwiches, burgers, chicken and turkey sandwiches, soups and salads, its iconic cheese fries smothered in liquid gold and a selection of heart-healthy foods. Over the past five decades, Beef-a-Roo has used long-standing methods and quality ingredients, hasn’t sacrificed its values, and treats staff and customers as “one of their own.” For a complete menu and to find the location nearest to you please visit: https://beefaroo.com/. Follow Beef-a-Roo on social media: Instagram at @beefaroousa and Facebook at facebook.com/beefaroousa.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.