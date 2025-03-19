Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, March 23, 2025

1.5-Mile Oval

3 PM ET

Location: Homestead, Florida

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (6 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 9th (Las Vegas)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 6th

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Homestead-Miami Races 5 371 11 Wins 0 29 1 Poles 0 21 0 Top 5 2 121 5 Top 10 3 185 5 Laps Led 73 9,329 626 Stage Wins 2 64 6 Average Finish 13.4 14.1 13.0

Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps en route to his sole NASCAR Cup Series victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022.

His 626 laps led at the South Florida track are the most all-time.

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday, Larson won stage two to capture his second stage victory of the year. He is the only driver with multiple stage wins in 2025.

The 2021 Cup champion now has 64 career stage wins, two behind Martin Truex, Jr. for most all-time.

Larson has six stage wins at the 1.5-mile track, three more than any other driver.

The Elk Grove, California, native has led 21% of laps raced on 1.5-mile tracks in the Next Gen car (1,286 of 6,224).

Larson has the most wins in the Next Gen car on 1.5-mile tracks with four.

The 32-year-old driver is racing triple duty this weekend. He’ll compete in the No. 07 HENDRICKCARS.COM Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Hendrick Motorsports entry in the XFINITY Series on Saturday and the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series on Sunday.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 10th (Las Vegas)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: T-3rd

No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Homestead-Miami Races 5 327 9 Wins 0 19 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 1 105 3 Top 10 3 174 4 Laps Led 2 5,528 112 Stage Wins 0 38 0 Average Finish 11.8 12.9 9.8

Last weekend, Chase Elliott earned his third consecutive top-10 finish, placing 10th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He is now tied for third in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, just 48 markers behind the leader, teammate William Byron.

Last fall at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Elliott finished fifth after leading 81 laps – tied for his second-best Cup Series result at the track next to a runner-up result in 2020.

Elliott is riding a streak of back-to-back, top-10 results on 1.5-mile tracks, tied for the third-longest in the series. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native finished in the top 10 in six of the last seven races on tracks of that length, including his win at Texas Motor Speedway last April.

He is one of only five drivers to finish on the lead lap in all five points-paying races this season and has the fourth-best average finish (11.8).

Elliott’s 174 career top-10 results at the sport’s top level leads the current Hendrick Motorsports roster and is third overall for the organization behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (477) and Jimmie Johnson (374).

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 4th (Las Vegas)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Homestead-Miami Races 5 257 7 Wins 1 14 1 Poles 1 14 1 Top 5 3 57 2 Top 10 4 106 4 Laps Led 110 3,088 159 Stage Wins 1 24 1 Average Finish 8.0 15.0 13.6

William Byron qualified eighth for last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Despite an untimely caution throwing off strategy in stage one, Byron rebounded to finish second in stage two and put himself in contention to win before settling for a fourth-place finish.

So far in 2025, the 27-year-old driver has an average starting position of eighth, an average running position of 7.2, and an average finish of eighth, all of which lead the NASCAR Cup Series. He also has collected a series-best 58 stage points.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is the only driver to have led a lap in every points-paying event this season and has led laps in the last seven races dating back to 2024.

In addition, he leads the series in laps run in the top five (610) and in the top 10 (871).

Byron has finished in the top six in 10 of the last 11 races. The only exception came at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he was contending for the win in the closing laps before being involved in an incident.

Byron has six consecutive top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks, a personal best.

Since 2020, Byron has an average finish of 6.4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, best of all drivers who have competed in all five races.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 7th (Las Vegas)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 5th

No. 48 Ally x Unrivaled League Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Homestead-Miami Races 5 330 9 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 0 5 0 Top 5 0 40 0 Top 10 4 100 3 Laps Led 19 1,387 0 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 11.0 19.2 18.4

Alex Bowman is currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, just 51 points behind leader and teammate, William Byron.

Bowman achieved his 100th top 10 in the Cup Series with his seventh-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ally, a founding partner of Unrivaled Basketball, is highlighting the new 3-on-3 professional women’s basketball league at Miami this weekend. The special paint scheme on the No. 48 Chevrolet showcases special iconography from artist Sophia Chang and celebrates Ally’s efforts to invest in men’s and women’s sports.

For the Best Friends Animal Society programming, Ally and Bowman will be partnering with Humane Society of Greater Miami in Homestead, Florida, as their selected shelter for this weekend in Miami.

Ally and HendrickCars.com are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper or can visit at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Homestead-Miami Races 5 1,386 26** Wins 1 313* 4 Poles 1** 254* 4 Top 5 6* 1,285* 21 Top 10 14* 2,201* 42 Laps Led 204 82,516* 1,115 Stage Wins 3** 118 4



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished in the top 10 for the second consecutive week. That’s only the second time in the organization’s history that all four cars came home in the top 10 in consecutive weeks (Michigan International Speedway and Sonoma Raceway, 2014).

Hendrick Motorsports has led 36% of all laps run on 1.5-mile tracks in the Next Gen era (2,269 of 6,224). That includes 54% of laps run at Homestead-Miami Speedway (434 of 801).

With William Byron’s win in 2021 and Kyle Larson’s victory in 2022, Hendrick Motorsports has won two of the last four events at Homestead.

Hendrick Motorsports has had a top-10 finisher in each of the last 16 races on 1.5-mile circuits and has a streak of 23 in a row in South Florida.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on success at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I love racing at Homestead – it’s definitely one of my top-three favorite tracks. I’ve been able to find a line near the wall that for the most part I am comfortable with. Hopefully we can have some solid results for HENDRICKCARS.COM this weekend in all three series.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on the tracks coming up on the schedule: “I’m looking forward to all of them. I look forward to the challenge. I’m at a point, and we’re at a point as a race team that we need to be good everywhere we go. There’s no excuse at this point not to be.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on returning to Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Homestead is one of my favorite tracks and Rudy’s all-time favorite. It’s been a bit frustrating the last couple years. We’ve run in the top five but it’s been a while since we dominated. I think the mid-week test will help though, to give us some more intermediate notes since the tires are close. I think the racing at Homestead in the spring will be better as well. I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I thought we were OK at Homestead last fall, but it was not great. Miami is a difficult track since its very low grip causing us all to slip and slide all over the place. You have to have a lot of confidence in your car running up against the fence on the long runs to try and get all the grip you can. The short runs you have more options with lines and can use various different driving skills. This track is not one of my better ones but I’m trying to get better there and I know my No. 48 team has been working really hard to gain wherever we can. We’ve had speed so I hope we can execute, have a clean race and be in contention at the end.”