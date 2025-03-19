NASCAR Las Vegas penalty report; Two Cup Teams penalized

NASCAR revealed the penalty report following this past weekend’s triple-header events involving the Craftsman Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series divisions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway between March 14-16.

In the Cup Series, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota Camry XSE team and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Chevrolet team were both penalized for loose wheels that rolled off of the entries during this past Sunday’s event at Las Vegas.

The No. 19 JGR Toyota entry, piloted by Chase Briscoe, had a left-rear wheel that rolled off the car on Lap 33 of 267. It occurred after Briscoe had left his pit stall and was re-entering the track.

Meanwhile, the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet entry, which Kyle Busch pilots, had a right-rear wheel that rolled off the car during a Lap 112 restart. It happened as Busch got sideways and hit the backstretch’s outside wall.

This resulted in both competitors being held in their pit stalls for two laps. Briscoe finished in 17th place while Busch took his car to the garage for repairs and finished 33rd.

Post Race Penalty Report – Cup Series

Briscoe’s jackman, Caleb Dirks, and rear-tire changer, Daniel Smith, received a two-race suspension. The suspensions will begin this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. as the team violated Sections 8.8.10.4.A & C of the NASCAR Rule Book (separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from an entry during an event). Busch’s jackman, Dylan Moser, and rear-tire changer, Shiloh Windsor received similar suspensions.

Though no points penalties were involved, Busch is currently strapped in 17th place in the 2025 driver’s standings while Briscoe is ranked in 20th place.

Post Race Penalty Report = Xfinity Series

The Xfinity teams listed below have been penalized and issued a $5,000 fine for violating Sections 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR Rule Book. This section pertains to having a lug nut that was not properly installed on the entries below following this past Saturday’s event at Las Vegas.

Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro team

Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) No. 19 Toyota Supra team

Sam Hunt Racing’s (SHR) No. 26 Toyota Supra team

JR Motorsports (JRM) No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro team

Also noteworthy, the No. 11 Kaulig entry, which was originally piloted by Josh Williams, finished 29th at Vegas. Williams was relieved by Ty Dillon, due to illness,

The No. 19 JGR entry, driven by Aric Almirola, finished in the runner-up spot to JRM’s No. 7 entry piloted by race winner Justin Allgaier. Rookie Dean Thompson, finished in 15th place in the No. 26 SHR entry. The No. 88 JRM entry, driven by rookie Connor Zilisch, finished in ninth place after he received a pit road speeding penalty.

With their respective finishes at Vegas, Zilisch, Williams and Thompson are ranked ninth, 18th and 23rd, respectively, in the 2025 Xfinity driver’s standings. Meanwhile, JGR’s No. 19 entry is ranked in the runner-up spot in the owner’s standings as Almirola is coming off his third of nine-scheduled starts in 2025. Almirola’s next-scheduled Xfinity event is at Martinsville Speedway on March 29 as Justin Bonsignore returns to pilot the No. 19 entry this weekend at Homestead.

Post Race Penalty Report – Craftsman Truck Series

There was only one Truck Series team penalty. It was for a lug nut violation on the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST entry, piloted by Justin Haley. As a result, the team received a $2,500 fine.

Haley, a Cup Series competitor for Spire, made his second Truck start of the 2025 season at Vegas. He recorded an 11th-place result despite leading the opening lap. As a result, Spire’s No. 07 entry is currently ranked in 11th place in the 2025 owner’s standings. Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, will pilot the No. 07 entry at Homestead.

Amid the lug nut and wheel penalties, Josiah Wright and Corbin Sklener were both indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for violating the sport’s Substance Abuse Policy. Wright was a rear-tire changer for the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse team piloted by Brad Keselowski in the Cup Series. Sklener was a tire carrier for GK Racing during the Craftsman Truck Series’ season-opening event and a jackman for Mike Harmon Racing during the Xfinity Series’ season-opening event, both of which occurred at Daytona International Speedway in February.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series teams and competitors will return to action next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Truck Series will commence next weekend’s triple-header feature at Homestead on Friday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. On Saturday, March 22, at 4 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series’ first Dash 4 Cash event of the 2025 campaign will occur on the CW Network. The Cup Series will cap off the weekend on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.