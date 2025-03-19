RFK Advance | Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 23

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Homestead, Florida

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts its lone race date of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, where Jack Roush has 11 wins all-time including seven in the Cup Series.

RFK has led laps in three of the last four Homestead events between Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. The two have three top-10 starting efforts in the last three races alone.

This weekend will mark Brad Keselowski’s 550th consecutive start in the NASCAR Cup Series, the second-longest active streak.

There have been nine different winners in the previous nine Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami.

Ryan Preece (3rd) matched a career-best finish last weekend (also: Talladega, 2019) at Las Vegas, as he drove the No. 60 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang into the top-3 from 12th.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Esperion

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger / Farm Rich

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Starts: 17

Wins: —

Top-10s: 7

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his 18th Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, and his 550th consecutive start, where he has a 14.6 average finish and seven top-10 finishes. His best career finish is third (2014-15), as he’s coming off a 17th-place finish last season.

He’s finished 10th or better in four of the last eight races at Homestead. In total he’s led in eight races at HMS (totaling 179 laps), including eight laps a season ago.

Keselowski has an 9.4 average starting position in Miami – his best among active tracks – with 13 starts inside the top-10 and nine starts inside the top five overall. Last season he qualified 18th.

Keselowski has two Xfinity wins at Homestead (2011, 2013) in eight starts, and an additional two starts in the Truck Series.

Buescher at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Starts: 9

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 10th Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 19.3 average finish.

He finished 15th a season ago, and 13th in 2022, his best Cup finish there to date.

Buescher carries a 19.3 average qualifying position with his best effort (P8) three years ago.

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at HMS in 2014-15 with a best finish of fifth in the No. 60 machine.

Preece at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Preece is set to make his seventh Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 21.8 average finish. He is coming off his best finish at the track last season (10th).

His highest starting position was 8th in 2021, and he holds a 29.0 average starting position.

Preece made four Xfinity Series starts at HMS from 2014-18, with a best finish of 5th in 2017 while racing for JGR.

RFK Historically at Homestead-Miami

Cup Wins: 7 (Kurt Busch, 2002; Greg Biffle, 2004, 2005, 2006; Matt Kenseth, 2007; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2010)

Welcome to Miami: RFK has 179 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 51 top-fives, 75 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 58,000 miles.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 93 NCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 23 top five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,191 laps. Former driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight: RFK earned five consecutive victories in the NCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights: In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, RFK earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season final.

RFK Homestead Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup

Last Time Out

Las Vegas: Preece matched a career-high 3rd place finish, while Keselowski posted a strong 11th-place finish, and Buescher came home 13th.

Points Standings (17: 9th, 60: 18th, 6: 30th): Buescher remained in the top-10 in points, while Preece jumped up six spots after a career-best finish. Keselowski used a season-best result to move into the 30th spot in points.