HFT Advance | Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 23

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Homestead, Florida

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts its lone race date of the 2025 NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Series season.

There have been nine different winners in the previous nine Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami.

Sam Mayer is one of two drivers this season in the Xfinity Series who have finished in the top-10 in four of the first five races, alongside Jesse Love.

Cole Custer is one of five drivers all-time who captured their first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Miami.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Autodesk/HaasTooling

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger/Redcon 1

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Cup)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his 4th Cup start at Homestead-Miami this weekend, where he earned his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2017.

His best finish at the track in the Cup Series was in 2020, when he drove up to 22nd after starting in the 35th position.

His best career start was 10th in 2021, and he has an average starting position of 23.3.

Custer had four top-10 runs in six career NXS events at HMS and had an average finish of 6.2.

Creed at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 4th Xfinity start at HMS on Saturday, where he has one career top-10 finish. His best finish came last season where he finished 5th.

He has started inside the top-10 in all three career races at Homestead, and holds an average starting position of 6.0.

Mayer at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: 1 (2023)

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his 4th Xfinity start at Miami this weekend, a race that he won in 2023 after starting 13th and leading 46 laps.

He has finished inside the top-10 in each of his three career starts at Homestead-Miami.

His best career starting position is 6th in 2022, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 9.3. Mayer has never started outside the top-15 in three career races at HMS.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Las Vegas: Mayer ran with the leaders most of the day to record a 5th-place result, while Creed battled and came home in 10th in the Xfinity Series. Custer finished 26th in the Cup Series race on Sunday at LVMS.

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through five races this season.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 7th): Mayer sits third in the Xfinity points standings with 170 total points on the season, while Creed is in seventh place with 144 points heading into Homestead this Saturday.