NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | Homestead-Miami

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Homestead-Miami Event Info:
Date: Sunday, March 23
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Homestead, Florida
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts its lone race date of the 2025 NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Series season.
  • There have been nine different winners in the previous nine Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami.
  • Sam Mayer is one of two drivers this season in the Xfinity Series who have finished in the top-10 in four of the first five races, alongside Jesse Love.
  • Cole Custer is one of five drivers all-time who captured their first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Miami.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Autodesk/HaasTooling

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger/Redcon 1

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Cup)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 4th Cup start at Homestead-Miami this weekend, where he earned his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2017.
  • His best finish at the track in the Cup Series was in 2020, when he drove up to 22nd after starting in the 35th position.
  • His best career start was 10th in 2021, and he has an average starting position of 23.3.
  • Custer had four top-10 runs in six career NXS events at HMS and had an average finish of 6.2.

Creed at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 4th Xfinity start at HMS on Saturday, where he has one career top-10 finish. His best finish came last season where he finished 5th.
  • He has started inside the top-10 in all three career races at Homestead, and holds an average starting position of 6.0.

Mayer at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: 1 (2023)
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his 4th Xfinity start at Miami this weekend, a race that he won in 2023 after starting 13th and leading 46 laps.
  • He has finished inside the top-10 in each of his three career starts at Homestead-Miami.
  • His best career starting position is 6th in 2022, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 9.3. Mayer has never started outside the top-15 in three career races at HMS.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Las Vegas: Mayer ran with the leaders most of the day to record a 5th-place result, while Creed battled and came home in 10th in the Xfinity Series. Custer finished 26th in the Cup Series race on Sunday at LVMS.

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through five races this season.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 7th): Mayer sits third in the Xfinity points standings with 170 total points on the season, while Creed is in seventh place with 144 points heading into Homestead this Saturday.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RFK Advance | Homestead-Miami
Next article
Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Homestead-Miami Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR Las Vegas penalty report
01:53
Video thumbnail
The 2025 Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program commences at Homestead
02:02
Video thumbnail
Josh Berry earns first Cup career victory at Las Vegas
03:51
Video thumbnail
Allgaier holds off Almirola for first win at Las Vegas
01:07

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Outlook

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23rd, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.
Read more

FVP NAMED OFFICIAL BATTERY OF NHRA AS PART OF GROWING PARTNERSHIP

Official Release -
NHRA officials announced today that FVP has been named “Official Battery of NHRA” as part of a multi-year partnership beginning with the 2025 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Official Release -
In 74 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing-prepared Chevrolets have earned 12 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
Noah Gragson returns to the Sunshine State for 267-laps at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category