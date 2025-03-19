HFT Advance | Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Event Info:
Date: Sunday, March 23
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Homestead, Florida
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts its lone race date of the 2025 NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Series season.
- There have been nine different winners in the previous nine Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami.
- Sam Mayer is one of two drivers this season in the Xfinity Series who have finished in the top-10 in four of the first five races, alongside Jesse Love.
- Cole Custer is one of five drivers all-time who captured their first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Miami.
Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Autodesk/HaasTooling
Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger/Redcon 1
Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel
Custer at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Cup)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Custer makes his 4th Cup start at Homestead-Miami this weekend, where he earned his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2017.
- His best finish at the track in the Cup Series was in 2020, when he drove up to 22nd after starting in the 35th position.
- His best career start was 10th in 2021, and he has an average starting position of 23.3.
- Custer had four top-10 runs in six career NXS events at HMS and had an average finish of 6.2.
Creed at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —
- Creed is set to make his 4th Xfinity start at HMS on Saturday, where he has one career top-10 finish. His best finish came last season where he finished 5th.
- He has started inside the top-10 in all three career races at Homestead, and holds an average starting position of 6.0.
Mayer at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: 1 (2023)
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —
- Mayer is in line for his 4th Xfinity start at Miami this weekend, a race that he won in 2023 after starting 13th and leading 46 laps.
- He has finished inside the top-10 in each of his three career starts at Homestead-Miami.
- His best career starting position is 6th in 2022, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 9.3. Mayer has never started outside the top-15 in three career races at HMS.
Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Las Vegas: Mayer ran with the leaders most of the day to record a 5th-place result, while Creed battled and came home in 10th in the Xfinity Series. Custer finished 26th in the Cup Series race on Sunday at LVMS.
Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through five races this season.
Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 7th): Mayer sits third in the Xfinity points standings with 170 total points on the season, while Creed is in seventh place with 144 points heading into Homestead this Saturday.