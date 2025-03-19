The Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Outlook

Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23rd, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. This is the sixth of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NCS schedule and will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 2 p.m. ET or on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Driving the 23XI Racing Toyota, Tyler Reddick captured the pole last season on October 26th with a lap of 167.452 MPH (32.248 secs.) and led eight times for a race-high of 97 of the 267-scheduled laps and claimed his third Cup victory of the 2024 season and clinched a Championship 4 berth for the first time in his career.

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in average starting position at Homestead-Miami with a 9.412 in 17 starts, and Reddick leads all NCS drivers in average starting position in the Next Gen car (2022-2024) with a 3.667 in three starts.

Track & Race Information for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami

Season Race No: 6 of 36 (Straight Talk Wireless 400)
Track Size/Type: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Purse: $11,055,250
Banking/Turns (All four): 18-20 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 4 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 1,760 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,760 feet
Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Stages

Stage 1: 80 Laps
Stage 2: 85 Laps (End on Lap 165)
Stage 3: 102 Laps (Ends on Lap 267)

Who and what should you look out for at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Christopher Bell is still hot and has one win, two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 8.8.

Tyler Reddick has one win, four top fives, four top 10s, one pole, and an average finish of 9.0.

Chase Elliott has three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 9.778. Teammate William Byron has one win, two top fives, four top 10s, one pole, and an average finish of 13.571. Teammate Kyle Larson has one win, five top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 13.0.

Denny Hamlin has three wins, six top fives, 13 top 10s, three poles, and an average finish of 10.5. Kyle Busch has two wins, five top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 15.95. Both Hamlin and Busch lead all active drivers in the NCS with 20 starts each.

