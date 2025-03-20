NASCAR at Homestead-Miami, Schedule & Highlights

NASCAR travels to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for a full schedule of competition.

The Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 will headline Friday evening’s activities, followed by the Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 race on Saturday. The Cup Series takes center stage Sunday afternoon with the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

This will be the first spring race at the track since 2021. The three most recent races at Homestead-Miami were held in October.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

Cup Series – Driver Wins at Homestead-Miami

There have been 18 different race-winners at Homestead. This weekend seven of those drivers will participate in Sunday’s Cup Series event. Denny Hamlin leads the series with three wins, followed by Kyle Busch with two victories at the 1.5-mile asphalt oval.

Five active drivers have one win:

Tyler Reddick – 2024

Christopher Bell – 2023

Kyle Larson – 2022

William Byron – 2021

Joey Logano – 2018

NASCAR Cup Series – Notes at Homestead-Miami

The last nine Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway have been won by nine different drivers.

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) drivers have been dominant at the track with 54% laps led since the advent of the Next Gen car.

HMS driver, Kyle Larson, leads all Cup Series drivers with 626 laps led at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

in three of the last six 1.5-mile races, the pass for the win came in the final six laps and two of those were last lap passes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Notes at Homestead-Miami

Richard Childress Racing is hoping to reach a milestone this weekend and achieve their 100th Xfinity Series win.

A 100th victory would place them in elite company as only two other teams have won at least 100 Xfinity races. Joe Gibbs Racing has 215 wins followed by Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing with 138.

Notably, the last four Homestead-Miami Xfinity Series races were won by Chevrolet teams.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is the first race in the Dash 4 Cash challenge. The eligible drivers include Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Jesse Love and Sam Mayer.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Notes at Homestead-Miami

This weekend’s race will mark the 29th time the Truck Series has competed at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The first race was in 1996.

There have been 10 different winners in the last 10 races at Homestead-Miami. Grant Enfinger is the returning race winner and will be making his 200th start in the series this weekend.

Kyle Larson will compete in all three NASCAR races this weekend at Miami for the third time. He has three Truck Series wins in 15 starts with previous wins at Homestead-Miami in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series.

The Craftsman Triple Truck Challenge starts next week at Martinsville Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 21

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (2 Groups, 25 minutes each group)

5-minute break between groups

FS2

4:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound)

All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

FS2

8 p.m.: Truck Series Baptist Health 200

Stages end on laps 30/60/134 (201 miles)

Purse: $782,900

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 22

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice/Timed/CW App

Group 1 – 25 Minutes/5 minute break

Group 2 – 25 Minutes

11:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (impound) CW App

All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime

Group 1 – 25 Minutes/10 minute break

Group 2 – 25 minutes

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Prime

All Entries: Single Vehicle/1 Lap

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300

Stages end on laps 45/90/200 (300 miles)

Purse: $1,651,939

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 23

3 p.m.: Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400

Stages end on laps 80/165/267 (400.5 miles)

Purse: $11,055,250

FS1/Max/MRN/SiriusXM