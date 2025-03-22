Berry and Gragson Qualify Second and Third for Homestead Cup Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Straight Talk 400 Qualifying

Saturday, March 22, 2025

FORD CUP QUALIFYING RESULTS:

2nd – Josh Berry

3rd – Noah Gragson

6th – Ryan Blaney

8th – Austin Cindric

11th – Chris Buescher

12th – Joey Logano

17th – Zane Smith

24th – Cole Custer

29th – Todd Gilliland

31st – Ryan Preece

32nd – Brad Keselowski

36th – Cody Ware

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse – MOMENTUM IS A WONDERFUL THING, RIGHT? “Yeah, for sure. I’m just really proud of everyone on this 21 team. The car has been really solid. The guys are doing a great job. We’re executing our Saturdays and now we just have to translate it into a solid day tomorrow. This track is really fun. I felt good about my car in practice. We got in some traffic and we’ve got a few things to work on to be better, but, overall, a great effort.”

ANY DISAPPOINTMENT WITH SECOND IN QUALIFYING? “I don’t know. Obviously, I would love to get my first pole position at some point, but it’s hard to be too disappointed with a second place start. It puts us in a great position for tomorrow. We’re gonna look at everything tonight and try to make some good decisions and see what we’ve got.”

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 4 Beef A Roo Ford Mustang Dark Horse – THERE’S DISAPPOINTMENT, BUT YOU’RE STILL STARTING THIRD TOMORROW. “Yeah. We’re still really fast, but I’ve never gotten a pole in the Cup Series, but our Beef A Roo Mustang is pretty quick on the short run. We just need to get a little better for the long run and we’re up in the hunt, so that’s good.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I think the first time I turned left more than right was qualifying, so it was a start and we have speed with it. It was one of those days that you just have total trust in our adjustments to be able to run the laps that we want to, but we certainly have to put some thought into what we do for the race tomorrow. I want to have the options. I want to be able to be versatile, but obviously you’ve got to be good up by the fence as well.”