NASCAR Cup PR

Berry and Gragson Qualify Second and Third for Homestead Cup Race

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Straight Talk 400 Qualifying
Saturday, March 22, 2025

FORD CUP QUALIFYING RESULTS:

2nd – Josh Berry
3rd – Noah Gragson
6th – Ryan Blaney
8th – Austin Cindric
11th – Chris Buescher
12th – Joey Logano
17th – Zane Smith
24th – Cole Custer
29th – Todd Gilliland
31st – Ryan Preece
32nd – Brad Keselowski
36th – Cody Ware

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse – MOMENTUM IS A WONDERFUL THING, RIGHT? “Yeah, for sure. I’m just really proud of everyone on this 21 team. The car has been really solid. The guys are doing a great job. We’re executing our Saturdays and now we just have to translate it into a solid day tomorrow. This track is really fun. I felt good about my car in practice. We got in some traffic and we’ve got a few things to work on to be better, but, overall, a great effort.”

ANY DISAPPOINTMENT WITH SECOND IN QUALIFYING? “I don’t know. Obviously, I would love to get my first pole position at some point, but it’s hard to be too disappointed with a second place start. It puts us in a great position for tomorrow. We’re gonna look at everything tonight and try to make some good decisions and see what we’ve got.”

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 4 Beef A Roo Ford Mustang Dark Horse – THERE’S DISAPPOINTMENT, BUT YOU’RE STILL STARTING THIRD TOMORROW. “Yeah. We’re still really fast, but I’ve never gotten a pole in the Cup Series, but our Beef A Roo Mustang is pretty quick on the short run. We just need to get a little better for the long run and we’re up in the hunt, so that’s good.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I think the first time I turned left more than right was qualifying, so it was a start and we have speed with it. It was one of those days that you just have total trust in our adjustments to be able to run the laps that we want to, but we certainly have to put some thought into what we do for the race tomorrow. I want to have the options. I want to be able to be versatile, but obviously you’ve got to be good up by the fence as well.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota NCS Homestead Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 03.22.25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Larson captures thrilling NCTS victory at Homestead Miami
01:27
Video thumbnail
Miami Homestead NCTS Race Winner Kyle Larson No 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet post race
11:02
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson achieves improbable Truck victory amid late spin at Homestead
03:34
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Homestead Miami, Schedule & Highlights
01:35

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Toyota NCS Homestead Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 03.22.25

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to the media on Saturday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

Josh Berry Looking To Keep Momentum Going at Homestead

Official Release -
Josh Berry, driver of the No 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing, is coming off his first NASCAR Cup Series win last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more

KALITTA, TASCA AND HARTFORD PICK UP PROVISIONAL NO. 1 SPOTS AT NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

Official Release -
Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta powered to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Firebird Motorsports Park, making the only run in the 3.60s at the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals.
Read more

Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Official Release -
Chastain took the point on several occasions, leading for a total of 33 laps. The team was searching for more long run pace, but left the track content with a sixth-place finish.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category