CHEVROLET NCS: Bowman Leads Chevrolet to Third Consecutive Pole Win of the Season at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING REPORT

MARCH 22, 2025

Bowman Leads Chevrolet to Third Consecutive Pole Win of the Season at Homestead-Miami Speedway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Alex Bowman

5th – William Byron

10th – AJ Allmendinger

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman extended Chevrolet’s 2025 pole-winning streak to three-straight at Homestead-Miami Speedway. One of the final three cars to lay down a qualifying lap, Bowman clocked-in a lap of 31.982 seconds, at 168.845 mph, in his No. 48 Ally Unrivaled League Chevrolet to earn the pole position for tomorrow’s Straight Talk Wireless 400.

The feat – Bowman’s first pole at Homestead-Miami Speedway and his sixth all-time in NASCAR’s top division – is Chevrolet’s third pole win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, each of which have been earned by a different driver.

Three Chevrolet Camaro ZL1’s will line up in the top-10 starting positions for tomorrow’s 400-mile race. Among those includes Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and former Homestead-Miami Speedway winner, William Byron, who drove his No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet to a fifth-place qualifying effort. Coming off a top-10 result last weekend, Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger kept his mile-and-a-half momentum alive with a 10th-place qualifying result in his No. 10 Action Industries Chevrolet.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Wins: 7

Poles: 7

Top-Fives: 52

Top-10s: 108

Chevrolet’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Statistics:

Wins: 1

Poles: 3

Top-Fives: 11

Top-10s: 25

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – Pole Win Press Conference Quotes

It was interesting, a lot of the drivers or cars that did very well in practice did not necessarily have that translate in qualifying. What would you attribute that to? You were fast in practice and in qualifying, but if you could just talk about kind of how that was different..

“Yeah, I mean, I think this place is pretty weather sensitive, right? So I think we probably had a little bit of a cloud there, it seemed like. And then, yeah, some people’s cars here are not great on the short run and really fast on the long run. We were kind of the opposite of that in practice.. we were really fast on the short run and not great on the long run stuff. So I knew that qualifying was going to be really important because of that, and that we have some work to do for tomorrow. But for me, I had a pretty clear-cut plan for qualifying. I thought I was able to execute that pretty well, and my race car kind of gave me what I needed to be able to do that.”

﻿A lot of people really love this racetrack. Do you have that same sort of relationship with it?

“Yeah, when your race car is good, it’s really, really fun. But it just gives you options. It is still really hard to pass, for sure, just like anywhere else we go. But there’s so many different lines you can run, and running the wall can be so technical and a lot of fun.

It’s so high risk that there’s not many other things that we do that are that high risk, I don’t think.. aside from maybe making speed at the Chicago street course or some of those places. And maybe not so much with this car as it was with the steel body car, but it still makes it a lot of fun.

So yeah, I enjoy it. This hasn’t been one of my better racetracks, so a place that I’m working on a lot, and I’m glad to at least be on the good side of things on Saturday, so far.”

I spoke with Blake (Harris) this morning about just kind of what he had in mind for this weekend as kind of top priority. One thing he mentioned that helped you guys was a wet weather test last year, where you were kind of like not beholden to results or anything, and you were able to kind of just experiment a little bit more and find more comfort here. What did you take away from that experience?

“Yeah, we were really fast running the wall that day, and then I couldn’t run the wall at all in practice. I felt terrible trying to run the wall. But yeah, I mean, just laps here, right? I think really of any of the standard NASCAR scheduled tracks, I probably have the least amount of races here that I do anywhere. I missed one when I was hurt. I never ran here in Xfinity until 2016, so just not a lot of reps here for me. And obviously only coming here once a year, it’s just never been a place that I’ve felt super confident at or had a lot of laps at.

So just laps in general, and that test I think was really good. And running 185 mph in the pouring rain was pretty sweet, too, so it was pretty cool.”

Can you speak more to that experience and I guess what that day entailed?

“Yeah, I mean, I talked about it in some interviews right after that. I feel like my memory is probably not completely the sharpest on what went on, but yeah, the wet tires had a ton of grip. I think we were probably the same speed or faster on wets than we were on dries in the wet. But the water turned into like a water jet and just destroyed the race cars. With all the aggregate in the racetrack and how fast you’re going with that much water, it was just destroying the bottom of the car.. like punching holes in the floor. So yeah, that was pretty wild, but it was a really cool experience, and I think probably got Goodyear and NASCAR some really good data from it.”

What’s the compromise between having one good lap Saturday but then turning that into good long run speed over the course of Sunday’s race?

“Yeah, I mean, we were pretty fast on the short run in practice and I was pretty bummed after practice, just with how our long run went. So we have a long way to go for that, but I think starting from pit stall one, starting in clean air, all those things make your job a lot easier. Our teammates were really fast, so we’ll be able to look at what they’ve got going on. And honestly, I probably beat my tires up quite a bit in dirty air there in the beginning of practice. I caught the same couple guys like two or three times, and I’d back up, I’d catch them again and just kind of saw the tires off it and that’s like dirty air situations. So hopefully not having to be behind anybody there at the start will benefit us.”

Your last name starts and the winners all this year have come from B. Do you look at that stuff?

“Yeah, there’s something every week that means we’re winning. Last week, anytime somebody for the last couple years had won three-in-a-row, we were the guy that won after that and we didn’t do that last week. Although we probably had a car capable of doing it if our day would have just gone okay. But yeah, so at least we’re on the list. There’s some other guys that start with B’s too, but at least we’re the ones starting up front. And yeah, I think we’ll have a shot at it.

If there’s a conspiracy that’s getting me a win, I’ll take it, by the way. I’ll take them, as you guys know, any way I can get them (laughs).”

Normally, this race, you don’t come back here for a full year. It’s only been a few months. After having a top-10 and running the way you did last fall, how much can that be more of a carryover than a normal year, or is it a new year and everything changes, in a sense?

“Yeah, I think it helps. I still feel like it’s been forever, especially with testing afterwards. I think I had this exact idea of what I wanted to come back with, and then we sat down this week and I’m like — I’ve got to reread all this stuff because I don’t remember anything. Yeah, it still feels probably longer than it has actually been. But yeah, probably being able to build off just a solid run last time was really good because it had been a while since we’ve been solid here. Yeah, I think that was good for us.”

How do you feel like things have gone the start of the year? I mean, top-five, top-six in points, so you’re right there..

“Yeah, we’ve had interesting days, right? We just haven’t had a day that went okay for us and everything. We executed all day and we ended up where we ended up. Like something’s kind of happened every race that we’ve had to overcome, so I would like to have some clean days because I feel like we can be further up front than we have been at the end of these things. But it certainly could be a lot worse too, right? There’s plenty of things that could have completely taken us out of races that we’ve overcame, and we’ve had some cautions fall our way to kind of save us from messes we’ve made too. So yeah, I think we’re in a good spot. I think our cars are fast, which is really something to feel good about. And yeah, if we can just execute, I think we’ll be pretty good.”

