Brent Crews Earns Road Atlanta Pole, Sets New Track Record

Paul Tracy Fastest in XGT, Joshua Carlson Tops SGT, Chris Coffey First in GT, Rob Dickey Best in GT1

BRASELTON, Ga. (March 21, 2025) – Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at the Mission Foods Road Atlanta SpeedTour at Road Atlanta. Brent Crews set a new track record, capturing the pole with a time of 1:16.683.

“It’s a great weekend so far,” said Crews. “I can’t thank everybody at Toyota Racing and Nitro Motorsports enough. Thanks to everybody at Mobil 1 for getting me here. I’ve had a great car all weekend and I’ve been continuing to get this thing faster. It’s been fast all week. Nick Tucker’s been working really hard. We had a super-fast car at Sebring as well, but unfortunately, we broke down a couple times and I feel like that kind of cost us the win. But these past couple weeks, these guys have been working really hard at the shop to be able to get this thing fixed up and ready for the weekend. No issues so far this weekend, and we have a really fast racecar, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Paul Tracy (No. 10 Race Cars For You Innovation IRC GT) was quickest in XGT, while Joshua Carlson (No. 36 Enseva/Diercks Ltd./TC Fab Ford Mustang) topped SGT. Chris Coffey (No. 97 Traffic Grafix/Chill Out Motorsports Maserati MC GT4) was fastest in the GT class, and newcomer Rob Dickey (No. 64 Forty48 Competition Chevrolet Camaro) was the sole competitor in GT1 Challenge.

The TA/GT race will be contested tomorrow at 12:50 p.m. ET. It will be streamed LIVE on Trans Am’s YouTube channel, @TheTransAmSeries, with coverage beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET, and broadcast LIVE on SPEED SPORT 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air on SPEED SPORT 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET. For more information on where you can watch SPEED SPORT 1, click here.

TA Qualifying Top Five:

Brent Crews, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro (1:16.683) Matthew Brabham, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (1:16.888) Adam Andretti, No. 17 Top Liner Chevrolet Camaro (1:18.066) Paul Menard, No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang (1:18.267) Tomy Drissi, No. 8 Trench Shoring Co./Motul Chevrolet Camaro (1:19.690)

XGT Qualifying:

Paul Tracy, No. 10 Race Cars For You Innovation IRC GT (1:21.495) Danny Lowry, No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT4 (1:22.525) Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care Mercedes AMG GT3 (1:22.780) Kaylee Bryson, No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette (1:23.213)

SGT Qualifying:

Joshua Carlson, No. 36 Enseva/Diercks Ltd./TC Fab Ford Mustang (1:27.108) Patrick Utt, No. 49 RaceQuip/Driven Racing Oil Chevrolet Camaro (1:28.215) Milton Grant, No. 55 Sentry Self Storage/Springhill Suites Porsche 991.1 (1:28.677) Carey Grant, No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche GT3 Cup (1:29.793)

GT Qualifying:

Chris Coffey, No. 97 Traffic Grafix/Chill Out Motorsports Maserati MC GT4 (1:28.759) Jeff Lindstrom, No. 41 Griffin Auto Care Ford Mustang (1:29.533)

GT1 Qualifying:

Rob Dickey, No. 64 Forty48 Competition Chevrolet Camaro (1:37.590)

Full qualifying results can be found here.

TA Practice Top Five:

Brent Crews, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro (1:17.330) Matthew Brabham, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (1:17.841) Adam Andretti, No. 17 Top Liner Chevrolet Camaro (1:17.846) Paul Menard, No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang (1:19.691) Keith Grant, No. 7 Trench Shoring Co./Motul Chevrolet (1:20.116)

XGT Practice:

Paul Tracy, No. 10 Race Cars For You Innovation IRC GT (1:21.883) Danny Lowry, No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT4 (1:22.811) Kaylee Bryson, No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette (1:23.936) Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care Mercedes AMG GT3 (1:24.309)

SGT Practice:

Joshua Carlson, No. 36 Enseva/Diercks Ltd./TC Fab Ford Mustang (1:27.850) Patrick Utt, No. 49 RaceQuip/Driven Racing Oil Chevrolet Camaro (1:29.666) Carey Grant, No. 6 Grant Racing 2 Porsche GT3 Cup (1:30.354) Milton Grant, No. 55 Sentry Self Storage/Springhill Suites Porsche 991.1 (1:30.487)

GT Practice:

Chris Coffey, No. 97 Traffic Grafix/Chill Out Motorsports Maserati MC GT4 (1:29.630) Jeff Lindstrom, No. 41 Griffin Auto Care Ford Mustang (1:30.442)

GT1 Practice: