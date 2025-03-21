Flying Lizard Motorsports Reveals Two-Car Entry in Inaugural McLaren Trophy America Series

PHOENIX, Ariz. (March 21, 2025) – This April, Flying Lizard Motorsports will join the highly anticipated debut of the McLaren Trophy America series at Sonoma Raceway. The championship, introduced by SRO America and McLaren Automotive, marks a new era of single-make competition, and Flying Lizard will field a two-car entry with two new Artura Trophy Evos in the PRO/AM class.

The team’s lineup features George Lawrence III and 2023 TC America champion Spencer Bucknum in the No. 3 Artura Trophy Evo, while Brandon Kreutz and Caanan O’Connell will pilot the No. 18 Artura Trophy Evo.

Having two cars competing in the debut of the McLaren Trophy Series in the US is exciting. We have a successful history with McLaren having won races and championships with them in SRO GT World Challenge in the 650S GT3 car and look forward to working with them again. We have had the opportunity to spend some time testing the cars and I had the opportunity to see this series running in Europe at SPA-Francorchamps, we are all impressed with the performance of the car. McLaren has such a rich history in racing, and we look forward to getting this season underway.

The 2025 season will bethe first time Lawrence steps into professional sports car racing. His journey began in karting before transitioning to motocross and quad racing. Once behind the wheel of a car, he took to drag racing, track days, and local testing sessions to build his road racing skills. He will team up with Bucknum, a third-generation racer whose lineage traces back to Formula 1. Bucknum secured the 2023 TC America TCA championship before moving up to compete in the Toyota GR Cup last season.

The 2025 season marks the first time Kreutz steps into professional sports car racing. Brandon spent from 2011-2017 running cars in the Global Time Attack series racing at multiple tracks across the us such as Road America, Road Atlanta and Laguna Seca. O’Connell made his professional racing debut at age 20 in the prestigious Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, where he finished fifth in class. In the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge TCB class, he amassed an impressive five wins, nine podiums, eight pole positions, and three track records. Beyond racing, O’Connell brings 12 years of professional driver coaching experience, working with both professional drivers and military training programs.

The McLaren Trophy America series features two race cars: the Artura Trophy Evo and the 570S Trophy. The 10-race championship unfolds over five race weekends at some of America’s most legendary circuits. Each event includes two hours of practice, a 15-minute qualifying session, and two 50-minute races. The Artura Trophy Evo will also utilize a Push-to-Pass system, boosting power to 620PS for a fixed period during each race. This new feature adds a strategic element, allowing drivers to deploy extra power for a decisive overtake or a crucial defensive move.

The races will stream live on the McLaren YouTube channel, continuing to grow the accessibility for sports car racing fans.

2025 MCLAREN TROPHY AMERICA SCHEDULE

Rounds 1 & 2 | Sonoma Raceway | March 28-30

Rounds 3 & 4 | Circuit of the Americas | April 25-27

Rounds 5 & 6 | VIRginia International Raceway | July 18-20

Rounds 7 & 8 | Road America | August 15-17

Rounds 9 & 10 | Indianapolis Motor Speedway | October 17-19

DRIVER QUOTES

George Lawrence III

I researched all the teams on the West Coast and came up with Flying Lizard as being the best fit for me. Not only for their great past history for winning, but the whole group, from top to bottom, is there to serve someone like myself who is a novice to the GT world of racing. Flying Lizard was always on the preferred teams list.

Spencer Bucknam

I am excited to be joining Flying Lizard Motorsports for the 2025 McLaren Trophy America series. Flying Lizard has a long history of success, and I am hoping to add to this success throughout this season with my teammate, George Lawrence. I think being a new series to the States, there will be some things to iron out, but I am confident that this will be a strong program,m and I’m looking forward to kicking off the season shortly at one of my favorite tracks, Sonoma Raceway!

Brandon Kreutz

I have been watching sports car racing for many years and have followed the history of Flying Lizard Motorsports. They are one of the premier GT teams in the paddock, and I am proud to be a part of the organization. I am really impressed with the performance of the Artura Trophy Evo. I have been working hard with my coach, Cannan O’Connell, and even though this is my first season of professional racing, I feel we are ready and look forward to the first race.

Canaan O’Connell

I’m beyond excited to be joining the Flying Lizard racing team for the 2025 racing season. It’s a dream come true to be racing such an incredible car with one of the best-known teams in professional racing. I grew up watching the Flying Lizards dominate sports car racing, and to have my name added to the list of drivers for Flying Lizard is one of the most significant moments of my life. And to be under the tutelage of Darren Law, one of the racing greats, and a lifelong friend of my family, makes it all the more special.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

