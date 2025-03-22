Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Hard Rock Bet 300

XFINITY Series PR

No. 10 Halifax Health Chevrolet

Start: 30th
Stage 1 Finish: 16th
Stage 2 Finish: 16th
Finish: 9th

Dye fired off free in the No. 10 Halifax Health Chevrolet but managed to enter the top 20 by lap 29. The car had long-run speed, and Dye went on to finish the opening stage in 16th. Happy with the car’s handling, Dye pitted for tires and fuel, before starting the second stage from 17th. Stage 2 remained incident free, and Dye matched his Stage 1 finish of 16th. He radioed that the No. 10 Chevy felt free, as the right-rear tire had gone away completely. He pitted for tires and fuel, before starting the final stage from 15th place. The race stayed green, and Dye made it as high as 11th before pitting on lap 143 for tires and fuel. Though he fell a lap down, Dye maximized his final set of tires, sitting twelfth when a late-race caution came out with seven laps to go. Dye took the wave around, putting him back on the lead lap. After the field took the green flag for overtime, Dye drove into the top 10, earning a ninth-place finish.

“We definitely maximized everything we had today. We fired off free, but kept going in the right direction with the balance of the car and made it better and better. Didn’t quite have the speed we needed, but we came away with another top-10 finish. The No. 10 guys deserved that one today.” – Daniel Dye

No. 11 Star Tron Chevrolet

Start: 11th
Stage 1 Finish: 18th
Stage 2 Finish: 18th
Finish: 19th

Due to Ty Dillon qualifying in the No. 11 Star Tron Chevy, Williams, who took over driving duties, started from the rear of the field. He began slicing his way upwards, taking 29th by lap five. After a lap-16 caution, Williams restarted in 25th and gained seven spots over the stage’s remaining laps to finish it in 18th. After a four-tire-and-fuel pit stop at the stage break, he restarted in 19th on lap 53. Williams gained one spot in Stage 2 before seeing the green-white-checkered flag, finishing 18th. He brought the No. 11 Star Tron Chevy down pit road under caution for tires, fuel, and a right-rear adjustment, and he started the final stage on lap 97 in 19th. After methodically picking off positions to move into the top 15 for the first time all race, he pitted under green with 55 to go for his final scheduled stop. He cycled out as the first car one lap down in 14th. With eight laps left, and just as the No. 17 put Williams two laps down, a spin brought out the yellow flag. Crew chief Eddie Pardue made the call to take the wave around, sending the No. 11 to the rear but getting it back to one lap down. After a chaotic overtime, Williams fell to finish 19th.

“The car falls off so fast over a run here. We burned our tires out pretty quickly, and I thought we had a tire going down in overtime, but it just threaded. Happy with how the day went in the end, but we probably deserved a better finish.” – Josh Williams

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Start: 5th
Stage 1 Finish: 38th
Stage 2 Finish: 38th
Finish: 38th
On lap 15 of the Hard Rock Bet 300, Eckes lost fuel pressure and was forced to retire early, due to an expired engine.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

