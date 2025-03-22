Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Hard Rock Bet 300

No. 10 Halifax Health Chevrolet

Start: 30th

Stage 1 Finish: 16th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 9th

Dye fired off free in the No. 10 Halifax Health Chevrolet but managed to enter the top 20 by lap 29. The car had long-run speed, and Dye went on to finish the opening stage in 16th. Happy with the car’s handling, Dye pitted for tires and fuel, before starting the second stage from 17th. Stage 2 remained incident free, and Dye matched his Stage 1 finish of 16th. He radioed that the No. 10 Chevy felt free, as the right-rear tire had gone away completely. He pitted for tires and fuel, before starting the final stage from 15th place. The race stayed green, and Dye made it as high as 11th before pitting on lap 143 for tires and fuel. Though he fell a lap down, Dye maximized his final set of tires, sitting twelfth when a late-race caution came out with seven laps to go. Dye took the wave around, putting him back on the lead lap. After the field took the green flag for overtime, Dye drove into the top 10, earning a ninth-place finish.

“We definitely maximized everything we had today. We fired off free, but kept going in the right direction with the balance of the car and made it better and better. Didn’t quite have the speed we needed, but we came away with another top-10 finish. The No. 10 guys deserved that one today.” – Daniel Dye

No. 11 Star Tron Chevrolet

Start: 11th

Stage 1 Finish: 18th

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 19th

Due to Ty Dillon qualifying in the No. 11 Star Tron Chevy, Williams, who took over driving duties, started from the rear of the field. He began slicing his way upwards, taking 29th by lap five. After a lap-16 caution, Williams restarted in 25th and gained seven spots over the stage’s remaining laps to finish it in 18th. After a four-tire-and-fuel pit stop at the stage break, he restarted in 19th on lap 53. Williams gained one spot in Stage 2 before seeing the green-white-checkered flag, finishing 18th. He brought the No. 11 Star Tron Chevy down pit road under caution for tires, fuel, and a right-rear adjustment, and he started the final stage on lap 97 in 19th. After methodically picking off positions to move into the top 15 for the first time all race, he pitted under green with 55 to go for his final scheduled stop. He cycled out as the first car one lap down in 14th. With eight laps left, and just as the No. 17 put Williams two laps down, a spin brought out the yellow flag. Crew chief Eddie Pardue made the call to take the wave around, sending the No. 11 to the rear but getting it back to one lap down. After a chaotic overtime, Williams fell to finish 19th.

“The car falls off so fast over a run here. We burned our tires out pretty quickly, and I thought we had a tire going down in overtime, but it just threaded. Happy with how the day went in the end, but we probably deserved a better finish.” – Josh Williams

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Start: 5th

Stage 1 Finish: 38th

Stage 2 Finish: 38th

Finish: 38th

On lap 15 of the Hard Rock Bet 300, Eckes lost fuel pressure and was forced to retire early, due to an expired engine.



