NASCAR Cup PR

AJ Allmendinger Extends Longest Active Top 10 Finish Streak at Homestead-Miami with Seventh Place Finish

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

No. 16 Team Capitalizes to Earn Second Consecutive Top 10 Finish in 2025 Season

Lexington, N.C. (March 23, 2025) – After earning a hard fought seventh place finish on Sunday, Allmendinger extended his longest active top 10 finish streak at Homestead-Miami Speedway and now holds the best average finish in the Next-Gen era at the track.

“I thought we had a really solid weekend at Homestead,” said Allmendinger. “We needed a little bit more to go contend in the top five but overall, we had really good speed. I thought Trent [Owens] made some great adjustments after the second stage when we were struggling there just getting too loose. I’m proud to have another good run at Homestead; we had great stops from our pit crew; they were on it all day. It’s really nice to put two top 10s together in a row after the disappointment we had at the start off the year. To come to these races, execute, earn stage points and finish well is really good for us to build momentum.”

In addition to earning their best finish of the season, Allmendinger and the No. 16 team earned their best qualifying effort of 10th this weekend.

“It was a great weekend for us,” said No. 16 crew chief, Trent Owens. “Obviously, AJ’s [Allmendinger] track record here is good, so we had big shoes to fill. He fought hard all day. We got off a little bit there in the middle of the race stage but got it back at the end. It feels really good to see our 16-car come away with two top 10s two weeks in a row. That gives us a little bit of a momentum boost going to Martinsville next week, which isn’t one of our best tracks. I’m really proud of the team, everyone back home and AJ for driving hard, as always. We’ll keep pushing hard to continue improving.”

Capitalizing after last week’s eighth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kaulig Racing’s Technical Director, Mike Cook, notes the team’s improvements.

“AJ [Allmendinger] picked up where he left off in Las Vegas,” said Cook. “He was a top 10 car all day there. He qualified well here this weekend and pretty much stayed in the top 10 all day. We will continue to improve as a company and those top 10s will turn into top fives and those top fives will turn into wins.”

Looking at the schedule ahead, Cook continued, “Homestead is one of AJ’s best tracks so we were looking forward to it but that doesn’t mean we can go run well at the tracks coming up, we have them all circled. Really, really good points day for the No. 16 today which is exactly what we needed after the bad luck we had in Daytona and COTA. I’m really proud of all of our guys and all the hard work they’ve put in to get these finishes.”

Allmendinger suffered a blown engine while running eighth in the Daytona 500 and finished 41st, then a tire issue took Allmendinger from forth to 30th in the final laps at COTA. Even with the two catastrophic finishes, Allmendinger finds himself 20th in driver points, just four points from 16th, the final playoff spot.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Allgaier Wins Xfinity Series Race and $100K Bonus at Homestead Miami
01:28
Video thumbnail
Miami Homestead NXS Race Winner Justin Allgaier No 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet post-race Q&A
13:02
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier scores upset Xfinity victory at Homestead
03:58
Video thumbnail
Larson captures thrilling NCTS victory at Homestead Miami
01:27

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Homestead

Jeffrey Boswell -
1. Kyle Larson:  Larson suffered some damage in the pits at Homestead when Josh Berry spun and clipped Larson, then Berry hit Joey Logano. The...
Read more

Kyle Larson capitalizes on Alex Bowman’s late misfortune for Cup victory at Homestead

Andrew Kim -
The 2021 Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, led 19 of 267 laps and overtook teammate Alex Bowman for the lead amid Bowman's scrape into the wall with six laps remaining to score his first Cup victory of 2025 in Miami.
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 34th / Running, completed 265 of 267 laps)
Read more

Berry Finishes 17th at Homestead

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse battled back from an incident on pit road to finish 17th in Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category