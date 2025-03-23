Rick Ware Racing: Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead

RICK WARE RACING

Straight Talk Wireless 400

Date: March 23, 2025

Event: Straight Talk Wireless 400 (Round 6 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 34th / Running, completed 265 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (37th with 27 points)

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the Straight Talk Wireless 400 to score his 30th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Homestead. His margin of victory over second-place Alex Bowman was 1.205 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 27 laps.

● Twenty-five of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Homestead with a 36-point advantage over second-place Larson.

Sound Bites:

“The 34th-place finish definitely doesn’t show what we had there at the end. Once we got the car dialed in after Stage 1, I’d say we had a top-20, top-25 car there, for sure. Just could never get our laps back. But Billy (Plourde, crew chief) and the crew did a great job working on the car, making it better, getting it where it needed to be. Unfortunately, we were just fighting from our back foot at that point, but it gives me a little bit of confidence and hope, knowing we’re getting these cars better. Looking forward to re-racking and going to Martinsville.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.